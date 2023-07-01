The lower bowl of the main stage of Saturday in the Park just before the first band, Winter Wayfarer, began to play.
Though it had yet to fully fill in as the day began, the lower bowl for the main stage at Grandview Park still had plenty of folks hunkered down in lawn chairs, ready for whatever came.
As has been the custom for the previous 32 iterations of Saturday in the Park, Sioux City resident Phil Claeys strode out on the Grandview Park Bandshell to deliver a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" just before the first band performed. Sporting American flag shorts, Claeys reminded early-day attendees to look out toward the flags flapping the breeze off in the distance.
Around 12:15 p.m., the Le Mars, Iowa-based progressive rock band Winter Wayfarer took to the stage.
Winter Wayfarer, a Le Mars, Iowa band, began Saturday in the Park 2023 on the main stage and played a set of spiky, rallying progressive rock.
Collin Hop, the group's 27-year-old lead singer who's inspired by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd, joked about his vintage guitar amp being on fire and promised festivalgoers a slate of brand new songs. The tunes the five piece delivered ranged from almost spiky punk rock songs to foreboding ballads.
"There's nothing to lose," Hop warbled at one point before a short bass guitar solo took hold.
The band's performance was impassioned enough that they got a standing ovation from those closest to the stage.
Across the park, on the Abe Stage, the Sioux City hip hop collective 7$quad got going at 1 p.m. Rolling with four rappers and a DJ, the group flitted from bruising tracks about how they're not to be messed with to groove-heavy songs about kicking back and indulging in an illicit substance or two.
Check back throughout the day as the Journal liveblogs this year's Saturday in the Park.