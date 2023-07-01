SIOUX CITY -- The rain's holding off.

Through the first half hour of Saturday in the Park 2023 in Sioux City, the 30% chance of rain forecast by the National Weather Service Sioux Falls hasn't materialized.

Saturday in the Park 2023- Beforehand The lower bowl of the main stage of Saturday in the Park just before the first band, Winter Wayfarer, began to play.

Though it had yet to fully fill in as the day began, the lower bowl for the main stage at Grandview Park still had plenty of folks hunkered down in lawn chairs, ready for whatever came.

As has been the custom for the previous 32 iterations of Saturday in the Park, Sioux City resident Phil Claeys strode out on the Grandview Park Bandshell to deliver a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" just before the first band performed. Sporting American flag shorts, Claeys reminded early-day attendees to look out toward the flags flapping the breeze off in the distance.

Around 12:15 p.m., the Le Mars, Iowa-based progressive rock band Winter Wayfarer took to the stage.

Winter Wayfarer at Saturday in the Park Winter Wayfarer, a Le Mars, Iowa band, began Saturday in the Park 2023 on the main stage and played a set of spiky, rallying progressive rock.

Collin Hop, the group's 27-year-old lead singer who's inspired by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd, joked about his vintage guitar amp being on fire and promised festivalgoers a slate of brand new songs. The tunes the five piece delivered ranged from almost spiky punk rock songs to foreboding ballads.

"There's nothing to lose," Hop warbled at one point before a short bass guitar solo took hold.

The band's performance was impassioned enough that they got a standing ovation from those closest to the stage.

Across the park, on the Abe Stage, the Sioux City hip hop collective 7$quad got going at 1 p.m. Rolling with four rappers and a DJ, the group flitted from bruising tracks about how they're not to be messed with to groove-heavy songs about kicking back and indulging in an illicit substance or two.

Check back throughout the day as the Journal liveblogs this year's Saturday in the Park.

PHOTOS: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Close Revelers throw beads from the back of a semi trailer during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. The Siouxland Cyclists ride in the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Members of the Krewe de Charlie Sioux Royal Court throw beads during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Mitchell Betsworth, a goal medalist in the Special Olympics throws beads during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Representatives from Kourtney's Sweet Creations throw beads during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Revelers throw beads from the back of a semi trailer during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Kids pick up beads and candy during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. River-Cade Princess Sydney Helt throws beads during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Members of the 113th Cavalry Regiment throw beads during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Revelers throw beads on the back of a tow truck during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Members of the YMCA youth development program throw beads during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Representatives from the Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs throw toys during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Kids compete to catch beads during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Revelers throw beads and candy during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Miss Iowa Taylor Strawn waves during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. Dancers from Just for Kix perform during the Mardi Gras parade in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, June 30, 2023. +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15