I’m going through the stuff I’ve accumulated in my life. Sorting through boxes that have not been opened since my move back here. Some haven’t been opened for much longer.

It’s surprising how many things that seemed so important at one time, I barely glance at now. It’s easy to add them to the donate pile. Other things are more precious not because they’re valuable monetarily, they’re not. But because they remind me of a special person or a special time in my life.

In fact, this process is like strolling through my life. Letters and cards from dear ones who are now gone like my friend Barb. She wrote the best letters. Her personality jumps off the pages of her writing along with her clever wit and amazing insights.

Some friends came for lunch not too long after I moved here. As one of them walked through the front door, he stopped in his tracks and looked at the bookcases in my living room. “You have a lot of books.” Another friend laughed out loud. He knew that there are many more books in other parts of my house.

I do have a lot of books. I love to read. Some of these books are like longtime friends. Others belonged to people I love. Still others are ones I’ve read once and probably won’t read again. I’ve been weeding them out by giving some away and donating others.

A precious black and white photo from long ago captures a moment frozen in time. My brothers and I are very young. We’re standing outside in winter. I’m wearing a coat with a matching hat. My mom told me that this particular coat and hat were turquoise. When I look at this photo, I try to imagine that beautiful color.

I have no memory of the day this photo was taken, but it’s fun to see a slice of life from so long ago. Especially when you consider that people did not take many photos back then. There was no such thing as selfies or social media. In fact, social media took place during the neighborhood coffee klatsches.

There are other pictures of me throughout my life. But the ones of me as a young adult make me stop and remember. I had my whole life ahead of me. Time seemed to stretch out forever, like seeing a faraway horizon you never quite reach. Somehow, in the picture I can see the questions on my mind. What will I do in life? Who will I marry? Where will I live? So many questions. So much curiosity.

It’s been a good life with twists and turns and bumps in the road. There have been easy times and incredibly hard times, too. The experiences we have and the people we meet help to shape who we become.

One thing I found that I’d completely forgotten about is a Golden Ticket. In 1971 the movie Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory came out. It’s the story of a poor boy, Charlie Bucket, who hopes to find one of the five Golden Tickets the mysterious Willie Wonka hid inside his chocolate bars. The winners get to tour the chocolate factory. One of them may win something much more than they imagined.

Amazingly, Charlie gets a Golden Ticket and is one of the five children who tours the Chocolate Factory. If you’ve seen the movie, you know that there are many twists and turns, but good triumphs in the end.

Where did I get my Golden Ticket? In a cereal box 52 years ago. Why did I keep it all these years? I’m not sure. I’ve always rooted for the underdog and Charlie Bucket is certainly one. But it’s more than that. The Golden Ticket represents an opportunity, a passage to something that is beyond our imaginations. It’s more than we can dream up even in our wildest dreams. It’s something wonderful that everyone wants, but no one deserves.

It reminds me of becoming born again believers in God. We cannot imagine how our lives will change once we make that wonderful choice to surrender to Him. I know that it has made all the difference in my life. I had no idea what the Lord had in store for me, but He did. “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’” (Jeremiah 29:11).

I’m thankful and I’m tremendously blessed. I have hope and I have a future.

We all carry within us a Golden Ticket that cannot be bought or sold or donated to anyone else. We don’t receive it through charm or good looks or through manipulation. Our parents can’t give it to us. We can’t give it to our children.

We can each receive that Golden Ticket, but we have to make the decision to ask for it. We have to lay down our life. Our will. Our desires. Our plans. And ask God to become the Lord of our lives. Then, and only then, will we receive something more precious than any Golden Ticket. We’ll receive forgiveness for our sins. We’re set free from the slavery of sin. We are new people with a new purpose to serve the living God. We know the truth. Our future is with Him.

