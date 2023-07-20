This summer mulberry trees invaded my yard. Seemingly overnight they were everywhere. Of course, they hide in plain sight in sneaky places like among fluffy bushes in the backyard.

At first, I used my clippers. Too small and too dull, they didn’t work. I should have known this technique was a lost cause, but I was unrealistically hopeful. Because I wanted them to work, they should, right? Wrong.

The saw wasn’t much better. It was hard positioning it at the right angle and harder still to find enough room to use it. Even when I could manipulate it into place, it took too much work to saw back and forth without any real results. I ended up trimming one bush and leaving the trees to continue growing.

A friend reminded me one day that the mulberry trees are here. I know they’re here, but I was ignoring them. This was in the midst of the mole invasion. He took care of the moles and then gave me advice on how to treat the trees after I cut them down so they don’t return.

At the store to buy the treatment, I looked in the tool section. I didn’t think I should buy a chainsaw, even a small one. I get easily distracted and it’s too powerful for me. But I found another tool that looked like it might work. The battery-operated clippers are sharper, and more powerful than anything I have. They work better than I hoped. My son, Ethan, helped me. Like me, he couldn’t believe how much easier the right tool is to use.

I learned four things from all this. The first is that just because you want something to work a certain way doesn’t mean it will. Wishing by blowing on dandelion seeds only spreads dandelions, it doesn’t grant your wishes. Too often in life we have our plans all laid out. We tell the Lord what we want as if he’s the Candyman at the candy store, but our heavenly Father doesn’t give us what we want; He gives us what we need. Sometimes that includes tough challenges we never anticipate, yet they make our faith roots go deeper.

The disciples are arguing over who will be greater in the Lord’s kingdom. Jesus tells them that to be like Him, they must be servants. Simon Peter says that he’s ready to go to prison with Jesus, but Jesus tells him the truth. “Simon, Simon, Satan has asked to sift each of you like wheat. But I have pleaded in prayer for you, Simon, so that your faith shall not fail. So when you have repented and turned to me again, strengthen your brothers” (Luke 22:31-32).

Satan is after the disciples. After Peter sins and repents, then his mission is to strengthen the others.

The second thing I learned is that a problem doesn’t go away just because you don’t know how to fix it. It’s okay to ask for help. It’s great when a friend tells you the obvious and then gives advice on how to proceed. Sometimes a friend’s help comes from the Lord as an answer to prayer.

When we have life problems, going to the Lord in prayer is always the right choice. Jesus prayed for Peter. He prays for each of us, too. Jesus says, “I am praying not only for these disciples but also for all who will ever believe in me through their message. I pray that they will all be one, just as you and I are one – as you are in me, Father, and I am in you. And may they be in us so that the world will believe you sent me” (John 17:20-21).

The third thing is that for real growth, sometimes we have to cut things out of our lives that weaken us. Ethan told me about a bush he was going to trim because there are several seemingly dead branches, but at the end of the branches there’s growth. I looked at the bush after he left. Even though there is some growth, it still needs to be pruned, otherwise it will not be strong.

The disciples had to let go of their selfish ambitions of earthly greatness. To be first, they had to be last. To rule, they had to serve. To live they had to die to their selfish desires. To grow, sin had to be pruned. After Peter repented of his sin of denying Christ three times, he had to go on. It’s easy to beat ourselves up and wallow in our sin, but Jesus calls us to repent and then to strengthen others through what we have learned. That was Peter’s mission. That’s ours, too.

The fourth thing I learned is that the right tool for life is essential. It’s a joy and makes everything else so much easier. That tool is the Bible. That tool is faith in Jesus. May we follow Him, growing deep roots of faith that reach out to others.

“And now, just as you accepted Christ Jesus as your Lord, you must continue to follow him. Let your roots grow down into him, and let your lives be built on him. Then your faith will grow strong in the truth you were taught, and you will overflow with thankfulness” (Colossians 2:6-7).