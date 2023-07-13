She looked like any of the other people she surrounded herself with. Young, pretty, successful in work, driven in her hobbies. Still single, she had only herself to think of. Which was good because she thought only of herself. What she needed. What she wanted. And how she could attain it all as soon as possible. Patience was not one of her virtues. In fact, virtue was not a word used to describe this Modern Woman.

She lived in the land of opportunity and she took advantage of every opportunity she had. She had an exciting career. In fact, it was her dream job. Yet, it never entered her mind that she should be thankful.

She not only believed what she’d been told through advertisements, movies, and ads for various products, she pursued them as if her life depended upon it. In a way, it did. Because she was indoctrinated to want the perfect life, anything less was unacceptable. Anything less was deadly to her self-esteem.

Perfection was not some far off concept that she strived for in an unattainable way. No, this modern woman expected the perfect life. Anything less just wouldn’t do. After all, she’d been promised it since she was a small child. Her parents were her servants and they bowed at her every whim and her every demand. On the rare occasion when her parents told her “No,” she fussed and screamed and cried to such a degree that they quickly relented. She controlled them; not the other way around. She loved the power.

Growing up in the era of receiving participation ribbons for simply showing up, she threw those away. She wanted the grand prize. Her whole life was dedicated to receiving it. Once was not enough. This Modern Woman wanted the best, the top prize, over and over again. She had friends, but the best they could receive in her life was second place.

Her goal was to continually live a life that others could only envy because only she could live her life. One perfect life. One self-sufficient modern woman living for herself and getting all that she wanted. But there was a problem with that.

Even though she seemed to have it all, it was never enough.

An emptiness moved in. At first it was small. A thought or two that curled around the edges of her mind suggesting that something was missing. She quickly brushed that disturbing thought away and ran out and bought a new outfit. That did the trick. She felt much better. Satisfied, even happy, for a while. But oddly, the thought came back and brought other unwelcome thoughts with it.

Something was missing and she didn’t know what it was. Others who had much less than her seemed more content. Even happy and filled with joy. How could this be? Shouldn’t they be spending their time being jealous of her? But they didn’t seem to notice her success, her designer clothes, her expensive car or her beautiful home.

“This is odd,” she thought to herself. She pushed these thoughts aside and went out to a fancy restaurant with friends. All she had to do was call them up and they came running. And why shouldn’t they? It was a privilege to spend time with her.

More thoughts invaded her mind like an advancing army. She couldn’t replace them with shopping or spending time with friends. They took up residence in her mind and refused to budge. For the first time, she felt as if she was missing out. “But what am I missing?” she asked no one in particular since she was home alone in her big house.

Her thought wasn’t even finished when the doorbell rang. The Modern Woman opened the door to find a former classmate from long ago standing there. A person she easily dismissed because her family didn’t have money and she was old fashioned, going to church and such things.

“I was going to mail this flyer for our upcoming class reunion, but I felt led to drop it off in person,” the former classmate said. There was a kindness in her eyes, something The Modern Woman hardly recognized. She invited her former classmate in. Something amazing happened. The two women talked for hours as if they were best friends. The Modern Woman shared her emptiness and The Old-Fashioned Woman told her how it could be filled once and for all with Jesus.

“John 3:17 tells us that God sent His son, Jesus, into the world not to condemn us, but to save us through Him. That’s why you’re feeling so empty. Money, prestige, power, the envy of others can’t fill that hole. Living only for ourselves will never fill that hole. Only God’s love can do that. It fills that hole in each one of us and His love overflows onto others.”

The Modern Woman recognized herself in that description. Suddenly, more than anything else, she wanted her life to be filled with God’s love. She invited Him to be her Lord and Savior that day. She never looked back. Her life changed dramatically. It was as if she was born all over again and had a brand-new life. In this life she was no longer The Modern Woman. She was The Redeemed Woman and her best friend became The Old-Fashioned Woman.

“Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the LORD will be greatly praised” (Proverbs 31:30).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.