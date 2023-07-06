On Sunday I visited a church where I occasionally fill in and preach. They are a lovely group of people. I always look forward to seeing them again. In fact, it feels like going home.

Remember that feeling? You’re young, busy with living life and working toward a future. You’ve been away from home too long, but you don’t realize it until you take the time to step out of your life and travel back for a visit.

As you get closer to home, you notice familiar landmarks. Maybe it’s the old oak tree where a family of owls always lived. You stop and listen for their familiar hoots. You’re not disappointed.

Maybe it’s seeing the old gas station around the next bend. It’s been there throughout many generations. Perhaps it’s a lake where the Canada geese spend the summer or the old schoolhouse that never seems to change. You can almost hear the memories coming to life as you pass by and the years wash over you.

You drive past your hometown church, remembering the friends you made there and the faith that grew within those four walls over many Christmas programs, soup suppers, church services and youth group meetings. You may even laugh at some of the silly skits you and your friends put on in church. Then you remember the candlelight service on Christmas Eve. There was almost a holy hush as each person lit their candle from another’s flame and the light of faith shined all around.

On Sunday, in honor of the Fourth of July, the church had The Presentation of the Colors with a very moving invocation as we remembered our veterans and God’s hand of protection on our country. “Lord God Almighty, in whose name the founders of this country won liberty for themselves and for us, and lit the torch of freedom for nations then unborn: Grant that we and all the people of this land may have the grace to maintain our liberties in righteousness and peace; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.”

We stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance and also the Pledge to the Christian Flag. It took me back to my grade school years when we stood next to our desks and placed our right hands over our hearts. Together we recited the Pledge of Allegiance. At first, we probably didn’t know what we were saying, but eventually we did. When we knew the meaning of the words, there were times as we pledged allegiance to our country that we were of one accord.

On Flag Day June 14, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower added the words, “under God,” to the pledge. He said, “From this day forward, the millions of our school children will daily proclaim in every city and town, every village and rural school house, the dedication of our nation and our people to the Almighty.”

I’m thankful for those two words, “under God.” Not one nation that is rewriting God into a more acceptable deity. Not one nation who no longer believes in God. Not one nation who thinks it is God.

Not one nation above God. Not one nation equal to God. But one nation who knows that God is above everything and everyone. One nation under God. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The God who created heaven and earth. The God who created man in his own image and breathed into Adam the very breath of life. His holy breath. The same God who deserves our worship and praise today.

The same God who sent his son, Jesus, to earth to take our place on the cross. He became the very “Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world” (John 1:29). The God who loves us, pursues us, cares for us and forgives us. Who’s compassionate and giving, who heals, redeems and renews. With loving-kindness, our God is righteous, all-knowing, gracious and sovereign.

The God who loves us with an everlasting love is the same God who parted the Red Sea for the Israelites escaping Egypt, escaping slavery, escaping cruelty, escaping hopelessness. The same God who inspired men to write the Bible. The same God this nation was founded upon.

He’s not a wishy-washy God who says, “Whatever you believe is okay. All roads lead to heaven. If you’re a good person, you’ll be okay. If you believe something, then it must be true.” John 3:18 reads: “Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only son.”

Now is the time for America to come home to the Lord. Now is the time to individually repent of our sins and also to repent of the sins of this country. God has a promise for believers. “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

As we celebrate another Fourth of July, let’s commit to pray for our beloved country. May we truly be one nation under God.

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD, the people he chose for his inheritance” (Psalm 33:12).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.