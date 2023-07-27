In Ezekiel 36, the nation of Israel, divided into two kingdoms, is in exile. The Lord allowed their enemies to enslave them because they have blatantly and stubbornly turned away from Him. They’ve committed evil acts including murder and they’ve worshiped idols. God warns His people through the prophets, but they refuse to listen.

Their sin is a terrible witness to nonbelievers. It has brought shame on the name of the Lord. Others doubt that He is the one true God because they see His people’s behavior. He tells Ezekiel what to say. “Therefore, give the people of Israel this message from the Sovereign LORD: I am bringing you back, but not because you deserve it, I am doing it to protect my holy name, on which you brought shame when you were scattered among the nations” (Ezekiel 36:22).

“For I will gather you up from all the nations and bring you home again to your land. Then I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean. Your filth will be washed away and you will no longer worship idols. And I will give you a new heart, and I will put a new spirit in you. I will take out your stony, stubborn heart and give you a tender, responsive heart” (Ezekiel 36:24-26).

That “stony, stubborn heart” has to be removed. I don’t see myself as a stubborn person. But when I reflect on my life, I recognize that many of my own sins stem from intense stubbornness. This realization surprises me until I remember how much the Lord has changed that nature in me. I’m thankful. Occasionally, that stubbornness emerges, but I Immediately ask the Lord to remove it so that I will have a tender and responsive heart toward Him. You see, I want to follow Him, not myself. I already know that following myself never works out well.

God isn’t bringing His people home because they deserve it. In fact, He says they don’t deserve this restoration. They should be ashamed of their sin. They need to repent, but they’ve become so comfortable with sinning it’s part of who they are. In fact, they have to “remember” (verse 31) their forgotten sins.

Sin is sneaky that way. It starts out seemingly small and simple. Barely a sin at all, more like an innocent whisper that sneaks up on us as a thought that grows into an idea and eventually becomes an action. Because it happens slowly, we become accustomed to it one small step at a time. We wouldn’t go from the beginning thought to the end sin in a giant leap, but we can inch along and not realize how far we’ve gone until we’ve already arrived.

One little sin grows exponentially. Often, we forget our sins because they’ve become a part of who we are. We’re not only unashamed, we don’t recognize sin as sin any longer. Sin has become the norm. We see that in our culture, in our families, in our own lives. That’s why we have to read the Bible daily. We need to know the Word of God so that we can know right from wrong. “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:11). We need to not only memorize Scripture, but also to think about the words and make them a part of who we are.

I once spoke to a woman who was living in the world of dementia. When I spoke to her there was absolutely no response. There was a blankness on her face, devoid of any expression. I was about to give up when a thought came to me. I spoke it out loud. “Do you know the Lord?” I asked.

“Why yes, yes I do,” she replied with the most beautiful smile. We went on to have a spirit-filled conversation about the Lord. We shared about how much we love Him. At one point when I was talking, she responded, “Yes! Yes! Yes!” At the end we prayed together.

I’ve never forgotten that lovely woman. Meeting her changed my life. I realized that day that no matter what we go through in our earthly lives, including dementia, if we know and love the Lord, He is with us. When we make His word a part of who we are, He turns our stony, stubborn hearts to hearts that are tender and responsive to Him. And when we are responsive to Him, He sets up His tent in our heart and makes His home with us. He never leaves us or forgets us.

The woman with dementia couldn’t remember much, but when I mentioned the Lord to her it was obvious that even though she was living in the world of dementia, she wasn’t in exile. What made the difference? She not only had the Lord’s word hidden in her heart, His Spirit lived there, too. She was not alone.

I hope that those few minutes when we connected, that they were as joyful to her as they were to me.

If you feel like you are exiled from the Lord, ask Him to bring you home. Remember that He is the Sovereign Lord who can take stony hearts filled with sin and make them tender toward Him. Allow Him to be the Lord of your life here on earth and for eternity. You’ll never regret that life changing, transforming decision. The woman with dementia didn’t. Neither do I.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.