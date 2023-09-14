Installation of Sunday School Administrator

St. John Lutheran Church will install Becky Wolf as Sunday School Administrator on Sunday, Sept. 17, during our 9:30 a.m. service. Becky is an accredited teacher and has chosen to bring her planning skills to the children. This occasion will create the church's first structured Sunday School classes since COVID-19.

The church with the big blue roof and an even bigger heart is looking forward to this opportunity to teach youth about the Bible Story and sharing in God’s love.

Citywide confessions

In an effort to encourage the Catholic faithful to participate in the sacrament of reconciliation (confession), the four Catholic parishes in Sioux City are collaborating on citywide confessions throughout the next year.

The first event is Sept. 19 at St. Michael Church.

Each parish will host one of four come and go confessions in the next 10 months to remind Catholics that the sacrament is available throughout the year – not just during the liturgical (church) seasons of Advent and Lent.

Confessions will be available at the following locations from 7 to 8 p.m. and the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed for confession participants to pray in adoration if they wish. Multiple priests will be present at each citywide confessions event.

Sept. 19 at St. Michael Church at 2223 Indian Hills Dr.

Dec. 19 at the Cathedral of the Epiphany at 1000 Douglas St.

March 19 at Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Church at 4241 Natalia Way

June 18 at Sacred Heart Parish at 5010 Military Rd.

Pastors of the four parishes include: The Rev. David Hemann of Holy Cross Parish, which includes Blessed Sacrament and St. Michael churches; The Rev. David Esquiliano of Cathedral Parish, which includes the Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Boniface and St. Joseph churches; The Rev. Brad Pelzel of Mater Dei Parish, which includes Immaculate Conception and Nativity churches, and The Rev. Tim Friedrichsen of Sacred Heart Parish

Sunday School

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will have a special kick-off to start a new year of learning in Sunday School. There will be activities to learn the teachings of Jesus for all children aged 4 to fifth grade. The Sunday School classes, which is called The Transformation Station, are each Sunday from 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Confirmation classes

First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd., will be starting Confirmation classes on Sept. 6. These classes are intended to help participants gain a relevant life-guiding knowledge of the Judeo-Christian tradition. Also the classes seek to develop a deeper soulful consciousness that helps participants to see with more empathy, gratitude, and a greater sense of possibility. These classes will also focus on building a sense of community as well as serving our community.

Blue Mass

Bishop Walker Nickless and the Sioux City Cathedral Parish are hosting a Blue Mass at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, the Feast of the Archangels – Saints Michael, Gabriel and Raphael. The date was selected for the Mass due to St. Michael’s patronage of law enforcement.

Area first responders and those working in the emergency response fields (including law enforcement, fire, EMTs and others) and their families are encouraged to attend this Mass at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. The pastor said the liturgy will provide an opportunity to pray for first responders.

Organizers are hopeful that those working in law enforcement will feel comfortable attending, whether they are Catholic or not.

First responders and their families planning to attend are asked to RSVP to info@sccathedral.org. However, anyone who arrives without an RSVP is welcome to attend the Mass and the meal afterward.

The Cathedral Parish will host a White Mass for health care workers on Oct. 5 and a Red Mass Nov. 6 for workers in the legal profession. Bishop Nickless will celebrate those Masses at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Epiphany.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.