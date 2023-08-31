Citywide Confessions

In an effort to encourage the Catholic faithful to participate in the sacrament of reconciliation (confession), the four Catholic parishes in Sioux City are collaborating on citywide confessions throughout the next year.

The first event is Sept. 19 at St. Michael Church.

Each parish will host one of four come and go confessions in the next 10 months to remind Catholics that the sacrament is available throughout the year – not just during the liturgical (church) seasons of Advent and Lent.

Confessions will be available at the following locations from 7 to 8 p.m. and the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed for confession participants to pray in adoration if they wish. Multiple priests will be present at each citywide confessions event.

Sept. 19 at St. Michael Church at 2223 Indian Hills Dr.

Dec. 19 at the Cathedral of the Epiphany at 1000 Douglas St.

March 19 at Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Church at 4241 Natalia Way

June 18 at Sacred Heart Parish at 5010 Military Rd.

Pastors of the four parishes include: Father David Hemann of Holy Cross Parish, which includes Blessed Sacrament and St. Michael churches; Father David Esquiliano of Cathedral Parish, which includes the Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Boniface and St. Joseph churches; Father Brad Pelzel of Mater Dei Parish, which includes Immaculate Conception and Nativity churches, and Father Tim Friedrichsen of Sacred Heart Parish.

Hope and Healing Service

A Service of Hope and Healing will be held on International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at 8:30 p.m., in the Shepherd's Garden, 619 6th St., Sioux City.

Confirmation Classes

First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd., will be starting Confirmation Classes on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. These classes will hopefully help participants gain a relevant life-guiding knowledge of the Judeo-Christian tradition. Also the classes hope to develop a deeper soulful consciousness that helps participants to see with more empathy, gratitude, and a greater sense of possibility. These classes will also focus on building a sense of community as well as serving our community.”

Dad's Belgium Waffles

St. John's Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Menu will include waffles, sausage, coffee, and orange juice. Tickets are $10 for adults, and children under 5 eat free. Carryouts will be available.

'Undie Sunday'

"Undie Sunday" is Sept. 10 at ELCA Lutheran congregations in Siouxland and throughout northwest Iowa. Donations for the Warming Shelter of new packages of underwear (for both adults and children) will be received from now until Sept. 10 at Augustana, First, Riverside, St. John, St. Luke, St. Mark, Trinity, and United Lutheran Churches in Sioux City; St. John in Merrill; Living Faith in LeMars, and Trinity in Moville. This is a part of the ELCA's "God's Work. Our Hands" outreach.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.