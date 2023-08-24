Hope and Healing Service

A Service of Hope and Healing will be held on International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at 8:30 p.m., in the Shepherd's Garden, 619 6th St., Sioux City.

Confirmation Classes

First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd., will be starting Confirmation Classes on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. These classes will hopefully help participants gain a relevant life-guiding knowledge of the Judeo-Christian tradition. Also the classes hope to develop a deeper soulful consciousness that helps participants to see with more empathy, gratitude, and a greater sense of possibility. These classes will also focus on building a sense of community as well as serving our community.”

Dad's Belgium Waffles

St. John's Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Menu will include waffles, sausage, coffee, and orange juice. Tickets are $10 for adults, and children under 5 eat free. Carryouts will be available.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.

Siouxland Catholic Radio Announces Board Changes for 2023-2024

St. Gabriel Communications, Ltd. (DBA Siouxland Catholic Radio) held the non-profit’s annual election of officers and board members in June.

Joining the board are David Matthey and Kim Wilson. Matthey is a 1976 Bishop Heelan graduate. He is a Mater Dei parishioner and Confirmation teacher, as well as a pilot at Great West Casualty.

Kim (Ernst) Wilson is a 1999 Le Mars Community graduate and currently serves as the Director of Development of Marketing and Development for Hospice. She teaches Religious Education at Holy Cross Parish, Sioux City, plus serves on the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Ambassadors. Wilson also served on the Marketing Committee for Dinner with Dr. Ray and spoke at the End of Life from the Catholic Perspective Seminar, both events presented last year by Siouxland Catholic Radio.

Joanne Fox, past Board Vice President, was elected Board President. Fox is the host for Faith in Action on Siouxland Catholic Radio. She is a writer for Siouxland Woman Magazine, author of “Broadcasting a Dream: 15 Years of KFHC Siouxland Catholic Radio,” a Holy Cross, Sioux City parishioner and is involved in many Siouxland organizations.

Don Stevens was elected Board Vice President. Don is a Mater Dei – Sioux City parishioner, active in the Knights of Columbus Council #5660, Serra Club of Siouxland, and Holy Moments of Sioux City.

Molly Sokolowski and Dr. Paul Wolpert were each elected for another one-year term as Board Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

The Board thanked Dave Ferris of Mater Dei Parish and Sneaky’s Chicken in Sioux City, John and Anne O’Mara of Sts. Maria and Isidore Parish, and Patrick Demers, Iowa State University student, and Holy Cross, Sioux City parishioner, for their years of service.

St. Gabriel Communications is the nonprofit that oversees Channel 88.1FM, KFHC Ponca, Sioux City and KOIA, Storm Lake.