Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City, is inviting the public to its annual patriotic church services at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, and also at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 2. Please join for singing patriotic hymns and enjoy a special performance by the brass quartet. Praise and thank God this Independence Day for the many blessings He has and continues to bestow upon our country.
Summer Worship
St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Ave.
Food pantry
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.