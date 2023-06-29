Patriotic Church Service

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City, is inviting the public to its annual patriotic church services at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, and also at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 2. Please join for singing patriotic hymns and enjoy a special performance by the brass quartet. Praise and thank God this Independence Day for the many blessings He has and continues to bestow upon our country.