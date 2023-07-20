RAGBRAI Bike Blessing

Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City will kick off the spiritual element of the 2023 50th anniversary RAGBRAI event by presiding at a welcome Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Church, 703 W. Fifth St. in Sioux City.

To kick off a safe ride across Iowa, there will be a blessing of the bikes offered at 3:45 p.m. outside of St. Boniface Church right before the 4 p.m. Mass.

Other Masses and Catholic highlights for the 2023 RAGBRAI event: Sunday, July 23 – Mass at Storm Lake St. Mary Church at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Spanish) with Father Brent Lingle; Monday, July 24 – Mass at Storm Lake St. Mary Church at 7 a.m. with Father Brent Lingle. Mass at 3 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll with Father Patrick Behm; Tuesday, July 25 – Mass at 5 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Ames with Father Kyle Digmann; Wednesday, July 26 – 5 p.m. Mass at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines with Bishop William Joensen; for those taking the century loop off of Highway #210, St. Malachy Church, Ascension Parish in Madrid will have a Mass at 8 a.m. with Father Tim Johnson; Thursday, July 27 – Mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Tama with Father Michael McAndrew; Friday July 28 – 6:15 p.m. Mass at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville with Davenport Bishop Thomas Zinkula as celebrant.

More information regarding Catholic-sponsored events and Masses is available at umenmedia.org/ragbrai-2023. Riders are invited to post their RAGBRAI photos using the hashtag #4DiocesesCycling4Christ, especially if they are participating in Catholic events or are at churches along the route.

Summer Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Ave.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.