Neighborhood Night Out Picnic

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA hosts a Neighborhood Night Out picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. All are invited for free food, games for kids, music, and participation by community leaders and groups are a part of this annual event.

Special Guest Jill Miller

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will welcome Jill Miller as a special guest during worship service on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. She will share music, scripture, and personal stories. She is well-known throughout Siouxland and inspires others with her thoughtful message and beautiful music. A free will offering will be taken in support of Jill's ministry. Everyone is welcome.

Summer Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Ave.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.