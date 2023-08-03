Special Guest Jill Miller

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will welcome Jill Miller as a special guest during worship service from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 6. She will share music, scripture, and personal stories. She is well-known throughout Siouxland and inspires others with her thoughtful message and beautiful music. A free will offering will be taken in support of Jill's ministry.

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Free will offering. Menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, and syrup. Proceeds will go to benefit the World & Community Ministry to support the community and St. John Food Pantry Mission.

Summer Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Ave.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.