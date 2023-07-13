Pancake Breakfast
St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 15. Free will offering; proceeds will go to help the community outreach, including the National-Night-Out on Aug. 1. Menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, syrup.
Food Giveaway
Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will host its monthly Food Giveaway on Saturday, July 15. The event is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is a drive-up or walk-up service in front of the church.
Summer Worship
St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Ave.
Food pantry
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.