Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Free will offering. Menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, and syrup. Proceeds will go to benefit the World & Community Ministry to support the community and St. John Food Pantry Mission.

LSI Appoints Interrim President and CEO

The Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) Board of Directors recently appointed Dan Dean, vice president of capacity and strategy development, as interim president and CEO for the statewide human services agency. The Board also established a search committee and initiated the search for the organization's next leader.

Dan Dean has been at LSI for 27 years and has led the agency's personnel, quality improvement, and compliance programs across the state. He has also been responsible for strategic planning, development, measurement and oversight of operations at all sites.

LSI is one of Iowa's largest human services agencies.

Blessing of the Backpacks

St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave., will hold "Blessing of the Backpacks" at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, for all students (preschool through university!) and for all educators.

Summer Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Ave.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.