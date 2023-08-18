Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Free will offering. Menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, and syrup. Proceeds will go to benefit the World & Community Ministry to support the community and St. John Food Pantry Mission.

Food Giveaway

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will host its monthly Food Giveaway on Saturday, Aug.19. The event is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is a drive-up or walk-up service in front of the church.

Blessing of the Backpacks

St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave., will hold "Blessing of the Backpacks" at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, for all students (preschool through university) and for all educators.

Hope and Healing Service

A Service of Hope and Healing will be held on International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at 8:30 p.m., in the Shepherd's Garden, 619 6th St., Sioux City.

Dad's Belgium Waffles

St. John's Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Menu will include waffles, sausage, coffee, and orange juice. Tickets are $10 for adults, and children under 5 eat free. Carryouts will be available.

Summer Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Ave.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.