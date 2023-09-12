With its wood-paneled walls, pictures of sunflowers and small-town atmosphere, the Branding Iron Cafe in Wahoo could be the set for a Hallmark movie.

Customers sit on wooden benches at the counter, drinking coffee from white ceramic cups, while cowboys herd cattle in Western movies on a flat-screen TV.

Menus list classic homestyle fare like hamburgers, hot beef sandwiches and bacon and eggs. A display case holds cellophane-wrapped cinnamon rolls and chocolate cake.

The tall, white building that houses the cafe was a horse and mule barn in the 1930s and still sits on the property of Wahoo Livestock Sales. Since becoming a cafe, generations of families have brought their children here to eat breakfast before going to cattle sales.

Now, the cafe at 636 E. First St. is also a place where city dwellers come to get a taste of an earlier era and take in the country decor. Many appreciate the agricultural setting.

“You have breakfast with the cows,” owner Lee Maly said. “There’s cow sales here every Friday, so there’s usually cows out here in the pens on the weekends. People from Lincoln and Omaha come out here, and they think it’s quaint.”

Waitress Karen Jonas describes the cafe’s appeal.

“Places like this are disappearing from the landscape and people from the city seek this place out for the feeling of a homecoming,” she said.

Even more people have come to the cafe since it became part of the 2023 Nebraska Passport program, which features a booklet listing 70 must-stop-by locations in the state. When they visit a locale, participants get a stamp in their booklet and receive prizes after visiting a certain number of places. The program runs through Sept. 30.

Maly estimates the passport program has brought 20 or 30 new people a day. Visitors tell her they like they the homey decor, classic comfort foods and homemade desserts.

For Maly, Cafe ownership has been a longtime dream. She was a teenager when she started cooking for her family. She later cooked for her five kids and spouse.

When she was 40, Maly went to culinary school at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, earning an associate’s degree in hospitality in 2010.

By then, she’d already met her husband, Mike, in 2003 and they married in 2013. He owned Maly’s Landing, a bar in Wahoo. She helped him run the bar for about the last 10 years of its 20-year tenure. When he wanted to retire, they sold the bar.

Tyler Sudik, who owns Wahoo Livestock Sales, asked if she’d be interested in running the cafe because the woman operating what was called the Stockyard Cafe wanted to retire.

Maly accepted the offer.

“It was a perfect opportunity,” Maly said. “I was doing what I have always wanted to do, and I don’t have to drive out of town to do it. It was like it was meant to be.”

She made upgrades to the Cafe — cleaning and repainting, putting in new flooring and equipment.

“The guys from the sale barn wanted me to display their brands on the wall and name it, the ‘Branding Iron,’ so I did,” she said, pointing to a wooden wall hanging emblazoned with cattle brands.

Maly opened the Branding Iron in November 2019.

Customers Brian and Christi Pearson of Mead, who came with their 1-year-old daughter, Lilly, have their own memories.

They formerly patronized Maly’s Landing, which offered karaoke.

“That’s a big part of how we got together and got married,” Brian said. “We’ve loved Lee for years. We love coming here to support Lee, and it helps that the food is amazing, too.”

Maly cooks and slices corned beef by hand for the reubens and corned beef hash. She’s been told the hot beef sandwich is probably the best in the state.

The dessert menu has been expanded to include more cakes and pies. It features bread pudding and cinnamon and sticky pecan rolls.

Maly notes the cafe’s Hallmark movie-type setting.

“You step back in time, where things are peaceful and not part of the crazy world,” Maly said. “It’s like the good, old days. We’re striving for that feeling of no worries and remembering the past.”