Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FREMONT — The owners of Fremont’s newest restaurant — Semo Pasta+Wine — got a special surprise Sunday when celebrity chef and TV personality Guy Fieri visited town and later had a private dinner in the restaurant.

Chef Drew Statz, co-owner and co-founder of Semo Pasta+Wine on North Main Street, said he and other staff members were preparing for the new restaurant’s official grand opening, which was Wednesday, when he received a phone call from an investment partner.

“He said he was hanging out with Guy Fieri and (Guy) wanted something to eat. He wanted some privacy," Statz said. "I got the call at 5:30 p.m. that he would be in Fremont (from Omaha) in less than an hour to come eat at our place."

Fieri later arrived at the 414 N. Main St. location with members of his personal entourage and his two sons. Also joining Fieri were members of the Semo Pasta+Wine investment group and staff from the Wine, Beer, and Spirits store in Omaha.

Statz said the impromptu menu included a samples of ricotta and farm vegetables; sourdough, focaccia and brioche breads made by his wife, Michelle, who is Semo’s pastry chef; a farmer’s salad made from greens from Beavers Produce of Rogers, Nebraska; Statz’s handmade tajarin pasta with freshly shaved summer truffles; and a 40-ounce Wagyu ribeye and a Birdwood Beef Hanger Steak were the main course with herbed potatoes and asparagus from Grandview Farms in Fremont.

“He was blown away by how much we buy local and how much we make in house,” Statz said.

Statz also said Fieri was extremely personable and offered a range of comments, insight and mentoring to him during the several-hour dinner. Fieri took a tour of the restaurant, including the kitchen areas, and offered candid input for Statz, he said.

“It was the first time I have been able to be in a one-on-one setting with a person of his status. But when we talked, the entire room was silent, and he and I just had a conversation chef to chef,” Statz said. “He gave me so much insight in the short 20 minutes after dinner. He was a very down-to-earth guy.”

Fieri was at Harrah's Casino & Hotel in Council Bluffs on Saturday for a pre-grand-opening event for his new restaurant, Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar. The restaurant officially opened Monday.

For Statz, the surprise dinner and evening with Fieri was mind-blowing.

“I used to cook at J’s steakhouse here in town watching his shows, and now I’m back in Fremont right next door cooking for him," Statz said. "This is like a dream coming full circle.”