SIOUX CITY — The four dioceses of Iowa will offer Mass at several of the communities along the RAGBRAI ride through the state in July in the spirit of the National Eucharistic Revival.

The four dioceses communications professionals collaborated to create a map highlighting Catholic Masses along the route as well as a listing of confessions, adoration, tours, meals and other amenities sponsored by Catholic entities.

Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City will kick off the spiritual element of the ride by presiding at a welcome Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Church, 703 W. Fifth St. A blessing of the bikes will be at 3:45 p.m. before the Mass.

“We thank all the parishes and schools who are participating to make the event fulfilling and comfortable for our guests,” said Dawn Prosser, director of communications for the Diocese of Sioux City.

The map and information are available at lumenmedia.org/ragbrai-2023.

“We hope our ‘4 dioceses cycling 4 Christ’ initiative generates enthusiasm among the riders, the communities they ride into and our parishes,” said Barb Arland-Fye, editor of The Catholic Messenger of the Diocese of Davenport.

Organizers are happy to offer spiritual offerings for RAGBRAI participants.

“As riders and support teams focus on developing their physical health during RAGBRAI, they also have the opportunity to nourish their spiritual well-being through the reception of the Eucharist. This allows them to find rest and seek spiritual fulfillment alongside their physical endeavors,” said John Huynh, who helped coordinate this project for the Diocese of Des Moines.