SIOUX CITY — With the first day of RAGBRAI looming, downtown Sioux City is getting two bicycle-related murals to mark the 50th anniversary ride.

The 10-feet-by-10-feet works, from Isaac Campbell, an Ottumwa, Iowa native, will go up on the sides of the Tyson Events Center and the Long Lines Family Rec Center and will recreate two historic Sioux City photos of local biking groups. One photo from 1934 shows four women, who were members of the Junior League of Sioux City, on their bikes. The other, which is undated, captures the men of the Sioux City's Interocean Wheel Club. A boy in the front row of the photo is George Meierstein, who went on to become a race of some renown. The former photo is from the Sioux City Journal archives.

Historic Bike Photo 2 This Sioux City Journal photo from 1934 shows four local society women identified as Mrs. Howard V. (Leone) Martin (1895-1940), Mrs. T.R. (Eun…

Historic Bike Photo This image, courtesy of the Sioux City Public Museum, features Sioux City’s Interocean Wheel Club which started in the 1890s. The boy pictured…

Campbell is using wheat paste for the murals, which he did previously for RAGBRAI events in Webster City and Anamosa in 2021. This time out, Campbell is doing the murals in Sioux City and crafting others in Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama/Toledo, Coralville and Davenport, which are the overnight stops for the 50th RAGBRAI ride.

"All across this year’s RAGBRAI route, I wanted to have murals that celebrate the sport of bicycling in Iowa, the communities supporting this event, and the riders who are connecting to the long history of bicycling in Iowa," Campbell said in a release. "I also wanted to involve locals because there are very few public art forms that invite people to be part of the process."

The murals will go up on Saturday, July 22, the first day of RAGBRAI, as a part of the RAGBRAI Expo at the Tyson Events Center which is slated to run from noon until 9 p.m. and will feature bike shops, food vendors, a beer garden, live entertainment and more.

Murals made with wheat paste, which is a glue of flour, sugar and water, can last three-to-four months or as long as a year if left undisturbed.