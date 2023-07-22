SIOUX CITY — What started out as an idle suggestion among colleagues snowballed into a statewide effort to raise $50,000 to fight hunger.

Iowa’s three Lutheran bishops have partnered to ride in The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa rolling out from Sioux City on Sunday.

The Rev. Lorna Halaas, bishop of the Western Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Rev. Kevin Jones, bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod ELCA, and the Rev. Amy Current, bishop of the Southeastern Iowa Synod ELCA will all be first-time RAGBRAI participants.

They will highlight 50 anti-hunger ministries pledging to ride 50 miles a day. Proceeds will go to the Hunger Program of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America which supports advocacy and charity projects to alleviate hunger in the United States and around the world.

“I think it was last summer or early last fall we met in Waverly and we were just talking about things we could do together in the months and years ahead and somehow RAGBRAI came into that conversation,” said Halaas.

Jones said Current was the one who suggested the ride.

“We all said yes and she took us seriously,” he said chuckling.

“I think really it’s a way to show some collegiality and partnership between our synods and work toward a common cause, feeding hungry people.”

Riding RAGBRAI was on Halaas’ bucket list.

“I have registered to ride before but it didn’t happen because I changed calls. I took a new call and you can’t take the first week of a new job on vacation so I had to cancel that,” she said. “Finally it’s happening.”

The trio are all fairly new in their positions.

“We thought of RAGBRAI as being a symbol of bringing the whole state together,” Current said.

She said 1 in 13 Iowans suffers from food insecurity.

Current said riding RAGBRAI is also a way to focus on personal wellness.

“This ride forces us to tend to our own wellness and to be physically active,” she said. She recalls saying, ‘Hey, you all, we should do this.’”

Halaas said the denomination has 395 congregations across the state.

“I am pretty healthy for my age," Halaas said. "That’s thanks to good food, good nutrition. So that’s pretty humbling that I can use this body to go help feed others who aren’t as blessed as I am to have nutrition and health because of food.”

The $50,000 figure "comes down to a pretty small amount for each congregation,” Halaas said. “In western Iowa, I have challenged folks to say if you send me $500, I’ll wear your T-shirt.

“We have a brand new congregation, Living Faith in Le Mars, with about 40 members that sent me a check for $800 and a T-shirt. That is just so exciting.”

A congregation in Britt, Iowa, did that same.

Halaas said she started training indoors at Thanksgiving.

“My schedule doesn’t allow for it real well,” she said. “Our work is to get people energized. If I don’t ride every single mile, that’s OK. We are doing that so we can promote how we can live out the gospel and help feed people. That’s more important than me making every single mile. I will do my best. I am committed to doing halfway at least every day and going the whole way across the state.”

The trio will enjoy the hospitality of congregations across the state.

“I hope I am ready. We are all trying to get miles in on the bike,” Current said. She expects to have completed nearly 900 miles of “seat time” prior to taking off from Sioux City on Sunday.

“It’s a little less than what’s recommended but the hills are what I am most concerned about. I like to ride my bike but I have never been involved in any kind of organized ride like this,” she said.

Jones said he started training in October.

“I put 1,000 miles on my bike so far this summer. I think I am as ready as I can be,” Jones said.

No fundraising totals are available.

“Part of this is highlighting all the anti-hunger ministries from our congregations across the state and just building camaraderie. Working together is a big thing,” he said.

Current said it will certainly be an adventure.

“Hopefully, we will have an opportunity to be a witness to our faith while we are pedaling along.”