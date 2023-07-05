LAKE VIEW, Iowa — Next Friday, July 14, the 70th Black Hawk Lake Summer Water Carnival kicks off.

This year's theme for the Sac County shindig is "Peace, Love & Party" and it starts with the opening of the McDermott Midway at 6:30 p.m. and then a kiddie parade at 7 p.m.

"Held between the Stone Piers on the sidewalk near the shoreline of Black Hawk Lake, this special parade is for the youngest of attendees, and participants are judged in a variety of categories including costumes, bikes and trikes, floats and best group," a release from the Lake View Community Club said.

Local food stands, the beverage garden and bingo also open at 6:30 p.m. and the Down to Here Band is providing music in the Beverage Garden. Bingo will be offered each day of the carnival with "blackout bingo" taking place at the top of every hour that the stand is open, top prize is $100. Friday entertainment on the West Stone Pier includes a hypnotist at 7:30 p.m. and an open mic event at 8:30 p.m. A fireworks show will start once it gets dark.

Saturday begins with yoga on the West Stone Pier at 7 a.m. then the Lake View Community Club’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast Fundraiser at 7:30 a.m. The Art in the Park event also begins at 7:30 a.m. and there's a 5K road race/walk slated for 8 a.m. near the West Stone. Pickleball also begins at 8 a.m. and will last until noon. There's a street parade at 1 p.m., a bags tournament in the beverage garden at 2:30 p.m., a pedal tractor pull for kids after the parade and cardboard boat races in Town Bay at 4 p.m. Saturday night entertainment will be the 1970s tribute group the Pink Kadillac Band at 6:30 p.m., a DJ set at the beverage garden and a parade of water floats to end the night.

"A long-standing Black Hawk Lake tradition, the parade consists of boats pulling decorated, lighted pontoons," the release said.

Sunday morning begins with a church service on the West Stone Pier at 9:30 a.m. The annual Mud Volleyball Tournament begins at 11 a.m. and at noon the midway opens along with Art in the Park, bingo, the beverage garden and food stands. At 4:30 p.m. the Little Miss Black Hawk Pageant takes place on the stage near the West Stone Pier.

"A tradition since 1970, girls ages 5 to 8 dress up and compete for the coveted title of 'Little Miss Black Hawk,'" the release said.

The Bill Riley Talent Show will provide entertainment at 6:30 p.m. and cash drawings for a total of $1,500 in prizes concludes the weekend event.

There's no charge to attend the Water Carnival and more info is available at lakeviewlifestyle.com.