“Based on a true story” has become as prevalent in theaters as recliner seats and alcohol.

While some play fast and loose with the facts, “Air” offers a great sense of the times. Look closely or you’ll think this was a film that was shot four decades ago.

While it’s built around Michael Jordan and the start of his shoe line, it’s really the story of Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and the art of his deal. Determined to sign the 18-year-old Jordan, Vaccaro must sell his case, first, to the executives at Nike, then to the Jordans.

Neither team is a pushover. Michael (who’s only seen in side and back views) doesn’t want a deal with Nike. He likes Adidas and Converse much better. Still, Sonny is undeterred. He shares his intel with Phil Knight (Affleck), the head of the company, and Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman), a friend and colleague. No one thinks it’s a good idea.

AIR Matt Damon and Viola Davis have a serious discussion about shoes in "Air."

Then, Sonny makes a pilgrimage to North Carolina, where he just happens to knock on the Jordans' door. Mom and dad (Viola Davis and Julius Tennon) listen to his pitch, then admit he’s probably a longshot. Still, he’s not shut out – and that’s enough to prompt a prototype, a corporate headquarters meeting and one of those speeches that will be recited for years. It’s fascinating to see the steps Sonny takes to get what he wants.

Even though we know the ending, it never feels like a Jordan/Nike collaboration is a done deal. Even better, “Air” introduces us to people we’ve never seen – like Chris Messina as Jordan's agent. Filled with a four-letter vocabulary, he’s not afraid to offend if it means Adidas or Converse has a more lucrative offer.

Davis, too, impresses as the mom who asks all the right questions. She gets at the heart of such a partnership – “a shoe is just a shoe until my son steps into it” -- and shows how savvy negotiating can lead to a brighter future for more than just one athlete.

Air Ben Affleck plays Phil Knight in "Air."

Because director Ben Affleck has steeped this in a lot of atmosphere, there’s lots to savor. In addition to the product placement (get a load of the toys and candy wrappers), there’s a soundtrack that recalls the era perfectly.

When Sonny springs the concept on shoe designer Peter Moore (Matthew Maher), the wheels start spinning and soon, there’s the birth of a collector’s dream. Just watching the pitch is enough to make a Bulls fan feel closer to Michael Jordan.

When (spoiler alert) the deal is set, Affleck details what it meant, what happened to the players and where Air Jordan is today. It’s a remarkable story that hinges on one man’s determination. While Davis and Messina are likely supporting actor Oscar candidates, it’s Damon who really shines. Affleck trusts him with the film’s key moments and Damon doesn’t disappoint. Even though there’s more to the Sonny Vaccaro story than “Air” lets on, this is quite an introduction and a perfect way to show how everyone doesn’t need to be on a court just to play.

“Air,” in fact, is the first memorable film of 2023. Even if the rest of the year is a bust, we’ve got this – an account that makes you want to get your head in the game.

Air Chris Messina plays Michael Jordan's agent in "Air."