The secret to producing a hit comedy series? Don’t dilute the creator’s voice, Andrew Barnsley says.

“That’s where the authenticity comes from,” the Emmy-winning producer explains. “Get as specific as possible and then find the universal themes that can come out of it.”

Barnsley learned the lesson producing Daniel and Eugene Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek,” a Canadian series that gained a worldwide audience. “You want audiences to tune in because of a connection or an investment in the characters and the world. You don’t necessarily want them to tune in for the jokes.”

Now executive producer of “Son of a Critch,” a new CW comedy, Barnsley says it, too, is based on a creator’s vision. In this case, it’s the childhood memories of writer Mark Critch.

“It’s set in St. John’s, Newfoundland, which is on an island in the North Atlantic, which is already difficult for most of us to relate to. Layer on top of that that it’s a period piece that takes place in the mid-‘80s.”

Son of a Critch Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays Mark Critch in "Son of a Critch."

Designed for a Canadian audience, “Critch” faced an uphill battle there as well. “We doubled down on the heart and doubled down on the characters, then, released it to the Canadian audience.”

Instantly, viewers warmed to it. Barnsley heard many say, “I can relate to this. It’s my childhood.” Never mind the specifics.

Borders didn’t keep its reception from resonating. When strikes shut down production in the United States, networks needed to find product. Enter: “Son of a Critch.”

“Ten, even five years ago, the conversation was very different,” Barnsley says. U.S. network heads were skittish about importing Canadian series.

“Schitt’s Creek,” however, changed that, proving the audience is there if the content is good. “Orphan Black” opened the door for dramas, Barnsley adds. Comedies like “Kim’s Convenience” and “Letterkenny” helped reinforce the strategy. “American executives don’t want to miss out on an opportunity, so the relationships between Canadian producers and U.S. buyers have become a lot stronger recently.”

Andrew Barnsley Andrew Barnsley won both an Emmy and Golden Globe for producing "Schitt's Creek." He's now the executive producer of "Son of a Critch."

Finding Mr. Critch

As popular as Mark Critch’s memoir was in print, it needed a young actor who could carry it on a weekly television show.

“The series lived or died based on the casting,” Barnsley says. “We searched high and low in Canada and there was no home run. We decided to broaden the search and we looked at the U.K. because there’s a lot of cultural connectivity between the U.K. and Newfoundland.” Barnsley and company reached out to the casting directors of “Derry Girls” “and they brought Benjamin Evan Ainsworth to us.” The British actor had the sensibility needed to play a pre-teen Mark Critch. “He was the homerun we were looking for.”

Now part of the CW’s Monday night lineup, “Son of a Critch” checks several boxes about adolescence. In the early episodes (which began running this summer), Mark deals with familiar perils encountered in junior high.

In its second season in Canada, “Son of a Critch” has the hallmarks that made “Schitt’s Creek” an Emmy winner and cultural phenomenon.

Son of a Critch Hoping for a standup career, Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) tries out his act at school in "Son of a Critch."

Son of a Critch Mark Critch plays Mike Critch, a reporter and Mark's father, in "Son of a Critch."

‘Schitt’s’ impact

“Comedy can be a very powerful tool,” Barnsley says. “Something like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ moved the cultural needle and changed big cultural conversations. It forced people to look at something they might not have looked at and having conversations they may or may not have been comfortable having.

“That’s what I’m looking for in a show: What’s the real message? How do we entertain but what is the bigger mission to what we’re doing?”

Son of a Critch Mark Ezekiel Rivera as Ritchie Perez and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Mark Critch in "Son of a Critch."

Schitt's Creek From left, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy from the series "Schitt's Creek."

Also president of the Toronto Film School, Barnsley says he’s excited to see where other original voices may emerge. “For the longest time, comedies in the U.S. were written in boardrooms and there’d be 20 people in a room pitching jokes. That dilutes the singular voice….We discovered you need that singular voice. That’s where you get the authenticity.”

And “Schitt’s Creek”? Could there be a movie in its future? “Not that I’m aware of,” he says. “But that’s probably a question for Dan (Levy),” that show’s “singular voice.”

"Son of a Critch" airs Mondays on The CW.