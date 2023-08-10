If Ludacris invites you to dinner this weekend, expect tacos.

Before launching his Discovery+ series, “Luda Can’t Cook,” he admitted they were his forte.

“I have a wife and she does all the cooking, which is part of the reason I can’t cook…because I’m lazy,” he said in a Zoom call. "The whole ‘Luda Can’t Cook’ thing is only 99 percent true. There’s one percent -- I can cook tacos. But I want to learn.”

In the series, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges got to sample a host of dishes -- and learn the secrets to their success. Indian food, he said, was a real challenge. “Using all the spices just opened my mind to something completely new that I never even thought about. Cooking is all about making things your own, so you start using different spices and different ingredients to create your own style. That’s what I learned (from the show).”

Recently touring with Janet Jackson, Ludacris brings his stage show to Battery Park for a concert Saturday night.

More to offer

A master of mixing things up, Ludacris made his name in music, then branched into film and television. His hit franchise, “The Fast and the Furious,” just released its 10th installment, “Fast X,” and, as predicted, topped the movie charts. A host of reality shows has kept him on television for more than a decade, and touring has ensured his music career is healthy.

This weekend, he closes out the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Battery Park concert series. Most recently, he got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appeared in concert with Janet Jackson.

With “Luda Can’t Cook” under his belt, Ludracris also made an appearance on “Top Chef.”

At home, he said, wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue has control of the kitchen. When he gets involved, it’s all about ease. “I need my food ready,” he explained. “I’m hungry and then I got to get back to work. It’s that simple. An air fryer, a George Foreman Grill -- anything that makes it easier for us to cook faster is what I want.”

While Ludacris has several restaurants, he’s not one to dictate the menu. He loves Italian food (chicken parmesan is one of his favorites) but doesn’t have all the details down pat. “I just go to the store and buy stuff pre-made,” he said. “There’s a large variety of what cooking means to different people. To me, it means knowing how to do everything from scratch. Those are the true cooks and the true chefs.”

Mom, he said, wasn’t exactly the best cook so his abilities were at a disadvantage. “I don’t even know how to cook rice,” he said. “I’m learning things along the way. It was an eye-opener (doing the show) because you see all these instruments and you see all these different utensils in the kitchen and you don’t know what goes with what. If I tried to put some rice in a pot, it’s going to stick to the pot. It’s all bad…that’s why the show is great.”

A smart idea

Executive Producer Will Packer thought it would be interesting to take celebrities out of their comfort zones and show how they approach a learning curve. Chefs like Robert Irvine and Guy Fieri, he said, bring a different vibe to the culinary world. “Personalities like Ludacris (give us) a broader playground, which is really exciting.”

With Jackson on her “Together Again” tour since April, Ludacris has been able to remind audiences of his Grammy-winning rap and hip-hop ways. A three-time recipient, he has posted backstage details on social media and, most recently, shared his workout secrets with Men’s Health. At 45, he uses martial arts to stay fit.

Growing up, Ludacris said, he had no idea he would have so many varied interests later in life. A cooking show “was definitely not one of them.

“When you don’t have two nickels to rub together, you can do a lot of things with canned foods, baloney sandwiches and grilled cheeses. That’s why all of this is so exciting. Because it’s completely something that not even I would think about.”

