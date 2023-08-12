It’s no wonder Ludacris was picked to be in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. He’s one fast rapper.

At Battery Park Saturday night, he sped through a catalog of hits, stopping every now and then to provide context and goad the audience.

“It’s my first time in Sioux City,” he said early on. “Make some damn noise or it will be my last time.”

No problem. The crowd sang along with his hits, cheered hip-hop’s 50th anniversary (and Ludacris’ 23rd) and reveled in the old videos and clips he used to accompany his music. Spotting an 11-year-old in the audience, he offered up Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” complete with video (yup, he sang on that one) as a way of saying welcome.

Adapting many of his hits (punching “712” during “Area Codes,” for example) for Sioux City, he played one side of the audience against the other repeatedly.

In another genre, he’d be considered an auctioneer, able to raise the stakes with each offering. To track the bids, he had Lil' Fate and DJ Infamous in tow. Both got spotlights; both helped the boss rouse the faithful.

The latter helped him cruise through the history of rap and hit the highlights in a smart but memorable way.

Dressed in light blue shorts and matching sweatshirt, Christopher Bridges (as he’s formally known) repeatedly asked the audience to “turn it up to 11” and, sure enough, they got to 13, suggesting he could make a return visit to the 712 and know he was among friends.

While The Sound Insurgent did a good job setting the scene for a night of bouncing and jumping, soloist Ally Brooke had a bit of trouble fitting the vibe with her choreographed show (complete with two dancers). Some of the backing tracks were too aggressive for her voice and a long coat kept her from matching her dancers. A member of Fifth Harmony, Brooke had a pleasant enough sound, but her half-hour set looked under-rehearsed.

Luda, meanwhile, could do this stuff in his sleep. “Act a Fool” got him in the groove; “Glamorous” showed how wide-ranging he is.

“Music is the strongest force in the entire world,” Ludacris said. And you could see why. “Money Maker,” “My Chick Bad” and “Oh,” his song with Ciara, have hit with different audiences.

While it’s likely his recent tour with Janet Jackson has helped hone the act, Ludacris has had the goods for years. It just took 23 of them for him to deliver to Sioux City.

Now that he got to 13 in the 712, a fast and furious return wouldn't be out of the question.