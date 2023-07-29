Either there are lots of Danes in Siouxland or we underestimated the pull of Danish rock band Volbeat.

Stuffing Battery Park Saturday night, the heavy metal musicians got plenty of buy-in for most of their songs. While fans may not have been able to remember the lyrics (blame it on the accent), they did groove to the beat. Bone-thumping and infectious, the music had a way of growing on the uninitiated.

Lead singer Michael Poulsen said it had been seven years since Volbeat played Sioux City and may have had to cancel the current tour if new guitarist Flemming C. Lund hadn’t learned the music in three weeks.

Lund, from the Arcane Order, did a fine job, lending the kind of support Poulsen expected.

While cuts from the latest album, “Servant of the Mind,” were plentiful, “Sad Man’s Tongue,” a song from 2007 got the best response. It began with a snippet of “Ring of Fire” then launched into a tribute to Johnny Cash and his rebel ways. A rockabilly vibe was evident; a singalong was a given. Jerry Lee Lewis got a shout-out, too, with “Die to Live,” and “A Warrior’s Call” was combined with Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to Be With You.”

That reach helped endear Volbeat to newcomers and made some of their darker numbers less imposing. While “Temple of Ekur” prompted fist-pumps, “Lola Montez” brought the love and let Poulsen wail with the best of them. “You’ve been waiting for Volbeat,” he said with a smile after “Lola.”

Opener Halestorm worked hard to win over the crowd, too. Lead singer Elizabeth “Lzzy” Hale offered a few gravelly Janis notes and hit so many vocal highs it was difficult to determine how many days she has to go on vocal rest just to pull off one concert. She was impressive throughout the evening, ceding the spotlight only once -- when brother Arejay offered a drum solo that included some nifty stick tricks. Wearing a black-and-white striped suit and matching his hair to a bank of green drums, he had the same commitment as his sister, demanding his own attention.

“I’ve got my high boots and skirt on for you tonight,” Hale said, which suggested she meant business. A feminist anthem, “I Get Off,” introduced her immediately and set the table for “Familiar Taste of Poison,” the closest Halestorm got to a ballad. Most of the set cranked everything to 11. After “Take My Life,” Arejay got to make like a Muppet and tap his inner Beetlejuice.

Because Halestorm was so different from Volbeat, the two gave each other an opportunity to find new audiences. Siouxlanders were eager (the merch line was still going well into the evening) and ready to branch out. They may not have been an obvious pairing, but they worked.