ORANGE CITY — Later this month, the city of Orange City is unveiling a new park meant for people of any age and ability.

Puddle Jumper Park, which will be off of the Puddle Jumper Trail, at the intersection of 13th Street Southeast and Lincoln Way, is having its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20. According to a press release, the park will include a zipline, a splash pad, a zero-entry merry-go-round (which is accessible for people who use wheelchairs), safety surfaces for those who have mobility challenges and other play features. The park was funded in part by rebate provided to Orange City from Missouri River Energy Services. Addition funding came from a GO bon, donations and grant money.

"The grand opening of Orange City's inclusive park marks a significant milestone in the City's commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. Designed with accessibility at the forefront, this park ensures that every individual can participate in the joys of outdoor play without limitations," a press release from the city stated.

Artist rendering of Puddle Jumper Park An artist rendering of the new inclusive park in Orange City.

The release goes on to say the park will also help Orange City supplement the growth of its new housing developments.

"Orange City's inclusive park is set to become a vibrant hub of excitement, laughter, and connection," the release stated.