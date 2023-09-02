SIOUX CITY — Siouxland residents wasted no time Saturday getting into the 29th ArtSplash event in downtown Sioux City.

Within the first 30 minutes of the gates opening, there were already art-minded shoppers perusing every booth of the annual Labor Day weekend fest which is held around the grounds of the Sioux City Art Center and the Gilchrist Learning Center.

ArtSplash 2023 - Carved Mark Levsen shows a scene he carved out of cottonwood in front of his booth at ArtSplash at the Sioux City Art Center in downtown Sioux City S…

The wares artists had to offer attendees, across the dozens and dozens of tables, included: metal decorations, folksy mixed-squares focused on the Midwest, personalized crosses, local photography, hand-crafted jewelry, painted plates, psychedelic posters, pottery, handmade purses and plenty more. Vendors came not just from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota but also Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana and Florida.

Temperatures started in the low 80s and continued to climb toward triple digits which meant a number of festivalgoers came equipped with big sun hats, water bottles and even reflective parasols.

During the first hour, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Jordan Luckow, an artist from North Sioux City who runs “UltraChronicMonstah,” said business had already been nice and steady and that patrons were really responding to his bright-colored paintings which blend the surreal with the natural. Though he picked an especially hot weekend to set up at his first ArtSplash, Luckow said he wasn’t at all worried about how the weather might impact sales.

“I think people have had this plan for awhile so they’re going to come whether it’s hot or cold,” Luckow said.

ArtSplash 2023 - Touring a booth ArtSplash patrons browse a booth of pop art posters by Omaha artist Frank Costanzo during the first day of the 29th annual Sioux City arts and…

Cleo Harder, a Sioux City resident, has attended ArtSplash every single year, rain or shine, since it was first held in 1994 along the riverfront. This year, she said she was especially focused on finding some good pottery.

“I’m making my circle and will go back and research,” Harder joked.

Beyond finding some swell ceramics, Harder said she appreciates ArtSplash because of what all it brings out.

“I love the art and love to see all the different identities,” she said.

To that point, there was more art on display at the festival than just what someone could purchase.

People of all ages had the option to go to the main stage tent which had plentiful fans and performances featuring hammered dulcimer music, barbershop quartet tunes and the Sioux City family band The Langleys.

ArtSplash 2023 - Mandolin Paul Imholte plays a mandolin at ArtSplash at the Sioux City Art Center Saturday.

ArtSplash 2023 - Weary Ramblers The Weary Ramblers, Chad Elliott & Kathryn Fox, play at ArtSplash at the Sioux City Art Center in downtown Sioux City.

Inside the Sioux City Art Center, organizers were screening films that had been previously submitted to the Sioux City International Film Festival.

For the younger set, at a dozen parents were lined up with their children near the entrance at Pierce and Third streets to get photos inside of a Sioux City Fire Rescue engine. After getting behind the wheel of a big red truck, kiddos could spend time at the Brutal Doodles “Community Coloring Page,” make crafts at an FEH Design tent, try out magnet painting with the LaunchPad Children’s Museum and tour the “Kid Art Zone.”

The offerings for kids are what brought Michelle Bottger out to ArtSplash. The South Sioux City resident said she made sure to take her granddaughter by the kids area. In the past, she did the same with her own children.

“(I) just appreciate the art and the family atmosphere,” Bottger said.

As the event has shifted from the riverfront to Grandview Park to Riverside Park to the area around the Sioux City Art Center, Diana Ehlers, a Sioux City resident, said she’s enjoyed all of the transitions.

“(Just) how the artists have changed and the growth and the creativeness,” Ehlers said. “We enjoy everything.”

On Sunday, the event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ArtSplash 2023 - Browsing Visitors browse booths of artwork at ArtSplash at the Sioux City Art Center in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

ArtSplash 2023 - Booths Visitors browse booths of artwork at ArtSplash at the Sioux City Art Center in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.