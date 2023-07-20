SIOUX CITY — The I's have been dotted and the T's have been crossed. And now, Sioux City organizers for the start of RAGBRAI 50 are waiting for as many as 50,000 visitors to descend on the first-day host site of the weeklong Iowa bike ride.

In January, planners for the 50th Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced Sioux City would kick off the whole thing (much as it did in 1973. the first year of RAGBRAI). And since January, teams of Sioux City committees have been working to figure out: branding, business opportunities, hospitality issues, lodging concerns, potential transit problems, public safety matters and a whole lot more.

"The most important thing is to make these riders feel comfortable. To be able to say Sioux City is a welcoming community. We’re happy to have you here," said Barbara Sloniker, a RAGBRAI executive co-chair for Sioux City and executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Hospitality and entertainment

A main hub of activity on Saturday, "Day Zero" of the 2023 edition of RAGBRAI, will be the Tyson Events Center and Long Lines Family Rec Center at 401 Gordon Drive in downtown Sioux City.

From noon until 9 p.m., visitors can go to the Sioux City RAGBRAI Expo to: get info about activities, pick up RAGBRAI registration packets, watch muralists recreate two historic Sioux City photos of local biking groups, browse more than 80 vendors booths, imbibe a beer or two at the beer gardens and listen to musical acts such as 1990s alternative rock group the Spin Doctors, set to perform at 9 p.m.

Included in the 80-plus vendors are 36 booths for the "Bike Expo." There are vendors such as Bike World, Helmet Flair, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Nature's Willow, VSEAT Corp. and more. Some of the featured food vendors will be Brightside Food Truck, Crumb Bakeries, Hillbilly Smoke BBQ and Karam's Grill.

The goal: "Throw one big party," said Sioux City RAGBRAI Hospitality Co-Chair Lila Plambeck.

Nearby, at the Sioux City Art Center, people can see a statue celebrating the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI. The work is located in the spot where the first ride began in 1973.

Chris Larsen Park

Plambeck said other items under her group's purview were: making sure information is distributed widely so everyone knows what is going on and where it's going on, decorating the boat ramp at Chris Larsen Park (where riders will dip their tires in the Missouri River before leaving town), getting fire trucks with American flags placed near activity sites and distributing Sioux City RAGBRAI-branded T-shirts to volunteers who will be sprinkled across the RAGBRAI Expo at the Tyson, the Chris Larsen Park campgrounds and the Riverside Park campgrounds. (Riverside Park and Chris Larsen Park will be sprayed for mosquitoes in the morning of Friday, July 21. The public boat ramp at Chris Larsen Park will be closed July 22 and July 23. Chris Larsen Park, Riverside Park, Cook Park, and Headington Park will be closed for public use July 22 and July 23.)

When riders exit Sioux City early Sunday morning, they'll see a banner in the Leeds neighborhood that says "Leaving Sux." The piece was created by Plambeck and company.

What else is there to do?

Away from the Tyson Events Center and the city parks, RAGBRAI visitors and Siouxland residents have a bounty of other entertainment options.

"There are a lot of different activities, not just for riders and support groups but for all Siouxlanders, to come and enjoy," Plambeck said.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Jackson Street Brewing (607 Fifth St.) is hosting a "Dude Where's My Bike?" party featuring food, 28 craft beers on tap and outdoor live music from 3 until 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Dave Winslow, owner and brewer at Jackson Street Brewing

Along Fourth Street, from Virginia Street to Floyd Boulevard, there will be a "July Jam" with 12 bars and 10 bands participating from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday. According to the event page from Downtown Partners, the event gets going with a bags tournament at 10 a.m. that will benefit the Siouxland Humane Society. At 2 p.m., music begins across the two stages. Performing artists will include artists such as Above the Covers and the Kris Lager Band.

"Proceeds from July Jam will benefit Big Iron Charities St. Florian, Noah's Hope Animal Rescue and the Siouxland Humane Society," the post stated.

To further celebrate the 50 anniversary of RAGBRAI, which stops in Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville and Davenport this year, The Riviera Theater at City Centre (714 Fourth St.) is hosting a screening of "Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary" at 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. The hourlong deep dive into RAGBRAI features Des Moines Register journalists Courtney Crowder and Kelsey Kremer covering a handful of people who have embraced the ride and emerged richer for it.

"It was truly one of the most meaningful moments of my life," Crowder said. “To be able to watch this with those people who were so open and so honest and giving with us was an amazing experience.”

If, say, animated films are more your fare, Grandview Park (24th Street and Grandview Boulevard) is holding a screening of the film "Sing," which is about anthropomorphic animals competing in a singing competition.

With the RAGBRAI Expo going on at the Tyson Events Center, the Sioux City Farmers Market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday in the parking lot of Great Southern Bank at 329 Pierce St. and feature several dozen area vendors selling baked goods, handcrafted wares and locally-sourced produce.

"We are so excited to be the starting point for RAGBRAI L!" Sioux City Farmers Market Manager Becky Barnes said in a press release. "All the vendors are looking forward to welcoming riders to Siouxland."

Residents and visitors will also have the opportunity to learn a little bit about RAGBRAI's history by checking out displays at the Sioux City Public Library and the Sioux City Public Museum. And for more museum fun, LaunchPad Children’s Museum is going to spin art with bike tires. To learn even more about the city and its history, The Warrior Hotel (525 Sixth St.) is hosting an "Architectural Skyline Tour" from its rooftop bar, The Crown.

Transportation

For Assistant Sioux City Manager Mike Collett, the main focus for the transit planning committee he served on was to devise the best way to get visitors from their camping areas at Chris Larsen Park and Riverside Park to the RAGBRAI Expo and to the downtown entertainment area.

Maps for the shuttle routes can be found by visiting: ragbraisiouxcity.com/sioux-city-map.

"There will be continual loops," Collett said. "(They'll) start at 11 a.m. and run through approximately midnight ... we'll start out with a number of buses and will add buses at the day progresses."

At the peak, Collett said he expected 14 buses to be driving people around for RAGBRAI. "I think we'll be able to accommodate the flow," Collett said.

Though city buses will be used for RAGBRAI shuttling, Collett said residents will still see the same service.

People planning to drive and park downtown on Saturday are encouraged to park in the municipal ramps.

Safety

The city of Sioux City's emergency operations plan for RAGBRAI came together through a collaborative effort between Sioux City Fire Rescue, the Sioux City Police Department, the local hospitals and volunteer emergency services departments in the metro area.

As part of staffing for emergency services, Sioux City Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Collins said off-duty personnel will be used. He said he anticipates every ambulance his department has will be staffed.

"The good thing is, we did it back in 2015 and we’re kind of using the same plan as we did but just making improvements on the outcome from last time," Collins said.

Chris Larsen Park

In 2015, Collins said I-29 construction caused a lot of headaches for Sioux City RAGBRAI planners.

"This year, that project is really going to help out with traffic flow," he said. Collins then added that the Iowa Department of Transportation will be closing some of the route junctions coming into the Leeds neighborhood from southbound Highway 75.

As far as I-29, there won't be any closures though there are interstate traffic signs warning about potential delays. However, Collins said there are going to be some road closures downtown, near the concert area.

Peral Street will be closed to all traffic from Gordon Drive to Tri-View Avenue and the southbound lane of Pearl Street from Tri-View Avenue to Third Street, beginning Friday at noon and ending at noon on Sunday. Tri-View Avenue will be closed to thru-traffic for non-RAGBRAI vendors from 909 Tri-Avenue to Pearl Street for the RAGRABI Expo at the Tyson Events Center.

Gordon Drive will close to all traffic from Pearl Street to Pierce Street and the westbound lanes from Pierce Street to Nebraska Street. Those closures will begin 8 a.m., Saturday and end at noon, Sunday.

To accommodate camping guests, Larsen Park Road is going to be closed from the boat ramp entrance to Virginia Street. The closure starts 8 a.m. Saturday and will be enforced until noon Sunday.

Hamilton Boulevard will stay open but Sioux City Police will maintain traffic control.

Lodging

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director and Sioux City RAGBRAI Chair Matt Salvatore said the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center will serve as the RV campground for visitors. He expects there to be 600 vehicles at this year's RAGBRAI. In 2015, he said there were less than 100.

"This will be the largest RAGBRAI in history. It’s very much the same but just expecting a lot more people," Salvatore said.

For folks who didn't want to stay in an RV or camp at the parks, Sloniker said 2,225 people were matched to housing. By Plambeck's count those 2,225 will be spread across some 200 homes (including her own.)

"Everything has come together nicely. It’s amazing how many moving parts this whole project takes," Plambeck said.

Sloniker echoed those comments.

"It's nice people are so interested to volunteer and put in for something like this ... I'm really proud of our city and how people stepped up."