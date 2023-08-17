In “American Ninja Warrior,” the real battle isn’t between contestants. “It’s you versus the course,” says Scott Behrends, the elder half of the first father/son team to advance to the national finals.

“Even though you see head-to-head races on the show, you’re not competitors; you’re really friends,” he adds. “What’s cool is when you see other people advance and do things that no one thought possible.”

A Cedar Falls, Iowa, resident (and owner of his own Ninja gym, called Ninja U), Scott has been a fan since he first saw the show. “My mom called me a monkey as a kid…and now it’s a sport, so it’s fantastic.”

American Ninja Warrior - Scott Behrends Iowan Scott Behrends will be in the finals of "American Ninja Warrior," the NBC series that puts contestants through a series of obstacles.

American Ninja Warrior - Ben Behrends Ben Behrends, 16, will be in the finals of "American Ninja Warrior." He and his father are the first father/son duo to make the finals.

Good for all ages

The 42-year-old father of three opened the training gym as a way to help others channel their energy. “We do all kinds of classes for all ages and it’s a lot of fun. If you can make fitness fun for people, it becomes a lifestyle.”

And, in Behrends’ case, a family affair. Sons Ben and Jason are die-hard competitors. Sixteen-year-old Ben is the other half of the father/son team in the finals. The Behrendses will be seen in the finals Aug. 28 on NBC.

While both are mum about the results -- “that wouldn’t be fun,” Scott says -- they say different approaches work for different people. Scott, for example, likes to be one of the first to run the course; Ben prefers to be one in the middle. Scott chooses to rest and recover between obstacles; Ben likes to go full-out.

“The best ninjas in the world are 18, 19 years old,” Ben says. “And there’s a bunch of them.” Younger competitors, dad adds, have an advantage. “It’s like going from high school to pro sports,” he says. “It’s a huge jump.”

What most viewers don’t realize: ninjas doing get to practice on the obstacles. “It pays if you can be good your first try doing something,” Scott says.

Adds Ben: “We’ll go back and watch (previous) seasons to see what obstacles they’ve had. The newer ones usually stay, but we really have no clue.”

Practicing pays

Because gyms like theirs don’t have pools of water under their obstacles, Scott says competitors must be careful while training. “If you fall in a gym, you might roll your ankle. Ninjas practice sprinting…but many of the obstacles are what I call ‘say a prayer and run across.’ Every ninja loves upper body (challenges) but they rarely like balance ones.”

And, if ninjas happen to fall in the water during a run, that water isn’t comforting. “They film the show at night in California, so it’s cool,” says Ben. “Depending on the time of year, it could be 40 degrees, but usually you’re zoned out. So if you fall, you don’t really feel it.”

Accidents have happened but “American Ninja Warriors” is designed to be safe. Walls are padded; grip tape is added to bars.

American Ninja Warrior - Head-to-head Tyler Yamauchi, left, goes up against Ben Behrends in "American Ninja Warrior."

Just a look

While some ninjas like to embrace a look or wear a costume, most opt for training clothes. Flat-soled shoes -- which are better for most obstacles -- are common, the two say. Longer pants might be preferable to shorts, Scott says, if climbing ropes are involved.

Those costumes? “You’ve got to remember it’s a TV show with a competition,” Scott says. “They like to see people having fun with it.” A cape, though? “I’m not going to do something like that personally. If you want to and I’m going against you, by all means, do it.”

Ben, who’s called the “Hype Guy,” likes to get the crowd pumped. The persona fits with other Iowa ninjas. “We like to encourage each other,” Scott says. “That’s our shtick. I think that’s one reason why they like us.”

In Cedar Falls, he says, the Behrends gym attracts a wide range of athletes. A 70-year-old is there because he wanted to do the sport with his grandchildren. “He’s been very inspiring to me.”

Ben and Scott, meanwhile, have emerged as role models for a host of ninjas. While athletic ability is paramount, there are other attributes that matter.

“You’ve got to have positivity,” Ben says. “A lot of people who aren’t used to ninja fall once and give up. But if you have a better mentality, you keep going even if you do fall once.”

Focus, cardio endurance and upper body strength are important, too, dad says. “It’s like golf or any other individual sports -- you don’t have a team around you -- but if you have a bad day, you just have to accept it and move on. I always say the first step is the hardest one."