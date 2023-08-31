All films don’t hit theaters like they used to.

Because they’re independent ventures (or are already sold to streaming services), some don’t have the resources to last as long as, say, “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer.”

Some don’t even make it to local screens. Look at any list of Oscar nominees (“To Leslie,” for example) and you’ll find films that haven’t grazed even the most rabid fans’ radar.

This year is no exception.

Wes Anderson got traction with his “Asteroid City,” but if it hadn’t had a blue-chip cast (and his reputation), it might not have lasted more than a week in theaters. It’s a serious contender for Oscar consideration but it’s not a film that immediately springs to mind.

Among others that may elude “Top Gun: Maverick”-sized crowds:

Theater camp Molly Gordon and Ben Platt star in "Theater Camp."

• “Theater Camp” emerged in the summer and became a favorite of theater junkies everywhere. Based on a short film (which you can find online), it takes a Christopher Guest approach to summer camp and lets you experience how goofy the world is. Ben Platt, Amy Sedaris and Molly Gordon (who created the original) are in the cast. It’s floating around the country now and should reach Hulu in September.

• “Jules,” a look at senior citizens and an alien (yup), was released earlier this month and, like “Theater Camp,” will pop up in areas where you least expect it. Starring Oscar winner Ben Kingsley, “Saturday Night Live’s” Jane Curtin and Tony winner Harriet Sansom Harris, it’s a poignant look at aging and the way many treat their elders. The visitor -- dubbed Jules by Kingsley’s character -- doesn’t speak but communicates plenty to his hosts. Like many of Clint Eastwood’s later films, it’s perfect for the over-65 set who still like going to the movies but don’t want to wrestle with a three-hour story.

Blue Jean Rosy McEwen plays a teacher in the Thatcher era in "Blue Jean."

• “Blue Jean” travels back to 1988 and focused on a gym teacher in northern England. Based on interviews with women from the era, it shows how difficult it was to be a lesbian at a time when Margaret Thatcher was targeting them. Rosy McEwen stars as Jean, a woman who isn’t quite sure where she belongs, particularly when a student discovers her closely guarded secret life.

• “The Lesson,” another British offering, plops an aspiring writer in the middle of a family living on a grand estate. He’s hired to tutor the son of an author (played by Richard E. Grant) and deal with the volatile family dynamics. Daryl McCormack (from “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”) plays the tutor. Julie Delpy plays Grant’s wife.

• “Challengers,” which is set in the tennis world, comes from Luca Guadagnino, and stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Mike Faist (“West Side Story”). The three have been partners in the past and have varying degrees of success. Since Guadagnino also did “Call Me By Your Name,” expect plenty of steaminess. It has a September release date (just in time for the U.S. Open) but could see the rest of the country throughout the winter.

• “Golda” gives Helen Mirren a chance to play the kind of biographical drama that won her an Oscar (“The Queen”). Here, she’s Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir during the 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Mirren may not resemble the late political leader, but she embraces her fire and determination.

Next Goal Wins Michael Fassbender plays a coach in "Next Goal Wins."

• “Next Goal Wins” comes from Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) who focuses on a football coach (played by Michael Fassbender) who’s hired to make the American Samoa team winners. “Cool Runnings,” anyone? It has a similar vibe.