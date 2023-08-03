“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” taught its stars a big lesson about work.

“It set the precedent for the environments we want to work in and the people we want to work with,” says Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn. “Without this experience, who knows what might have happened.”

Thanks to the series, Lester landed a role in the Broadway revival of “Into the Woods” and received a Tony nomination.

Co-star Olivia Rodrigo, parlayed her work on the series into a recording contract -- and won three Grammys.

Joshua Bassett became a big musical hit, too, touring the world during the off-season. And others -- like Dara Renee -- have already landed other series.

“It’s hard to say goodbye because this has brought us so many amazing things -- especially each other,” says Frankie Rodriguez, who plays Carlos.

Saying goodbye

Yet this month, the cumbersomely titled series says goodbye after four years.

In the final eight episodes, students at the fictional East High School play host to actors from the original “High School Musical” who are filming a reunion special. As a reward of sorts, the East High regulars get a chance to be extras in the production.

Naturally, that changes the dynamics and fuels another competition for roles. Also, it gave the actors a chance to meet the OG “High School Musical” stars and learn how they maneuvered the pitfalls of stardom.

“Growing up with then as your role models and then actually working with them was so mind-blowing,” Renee says. Monique Coleman who played Taylor in the original films “supported and uplifted me. Being in scenes with her was such a full-circle moment.”

Creator Tim Federle says the originals showed his cast how stardom hadn’t changed them. “Look how humble they remained,” he says. “They really took that to heart.”

In addition to Coleman, the guest cast included Corbin Bleu (who played Chad Danforth), Lucas Grabeel (who played Ryan Evans), Alyson Reed (who played Ms. Darbus), Bart Johnson (who played Coach Bolton) and Kaycee Stroh (who played Martha Cox).

The “visit” also let Federle answer some nagging questions fans had about the original characters.

Another take

While Bleu appeared as heightened version of himself in the last season of “HSM:TM:TS,” the others were closer to their own personalities. Naturally, that prompted the series’ actors to ask plenty of questions. Both casts admitted the big surprise was seeing how loyal fans were to their productions.

“Our family, as I call them, has been so, so beautiful and so brilliant and accepting,” Renee says. “I feel we wouldn’t be here without them.”

That support also ensured a loyalty to the show. Even when Rodrigo was appearing on covers of magazines and winning “best new artist” awards, she made time for the series.

Federle “and his genius brain,” Renee says, was the reason the experience was so rewarding.

Broadway's lure

When Lester got the Broadway call, she knew the kind of company she wanted to be a part of -- one that was “loving and supporting.” Thanks to “HSM:TM:TS,” she felt welcome on Broadway and “belonged with them in some way.” Getting a Tony nomination “was really, really magical.”

Earlier this year, she also appeared in a revival of “The Secret Garden” and will play the role that made Barbra Streisand a star in “I Can Get It For You Wholesale” later this year.

Even though it’s too early to talk about a reunion for “The Series,” “anything that will put us in the same room with each other” is welcome, Lester says. “We’re there.”

Saying goodbye to the four-season show is difficult, Rodriguez says. “It kind of blew all our expectations out of the water and now we get to be here, graduating. It’s amazing.”

