When in doubt, do an origins story.

That’s the philosophy behind most superhero films and now it’s infecting a reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Film Review - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Michelangelo "Mikey", voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., Donatello, "Donnie" voiced by Micah Abbey, Leonardo "Leo", voiced by Nicolas Cantu and Raphael "Raph", voiced by Brady Noon in a scene from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

In “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem,” the four rip a page from the Little Mermaid’s playbook and long for a place among humans. While stirring in the sewers of New York, Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo and Michelangelo discover there’s plenty going on up above. Included: a plot by another mutant, Superfly (Ice Cube), who wants to take over the human world. A student journalist (voiced by “The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri) serves as the turtles’ conduit and leads them to the baddie and his posse.

Film Review - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Michelangelo, "Mikey," voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., Donatello "Donnie," voiced by Micah Abbey, background left, Leonardo "Leo", voiced by Nicolas Cantu, and Raphael "Raph", voiced by Brady Noon, (Paramount Pictures via AP)

Naturally, the story has a happy ending. What we didn’t expect was the visual flair directors Kyler Spears and Jeff Rowe provide. These Turtles don’t look like the television or live-action ones. They’re more aligned with the “Into the Spider-Verse” characters -- full of color and bubbling with artistic treats. The film, in fact, has a bit more contemporary snark than you’d think and that slabby drawing style that sparked “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.” For good measure, they also drop in live-action moments (like a scene from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) and anime.

On the musical front, there are so many standouts you’ll wonder if this is a Grammys highlight reel or a bunch of Seth Rogen’s friends repaying old debts.

While the turtles are voiced by relative unknowns, Jackie Chan steps in as Splinter and Post Malone, John Cena (and, yes, Rogen, who’s a producer) provide other character voices.

Film Review - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Donatello "Donnie", voiced by Micah Abbey, Leonardo "Leo", voiced by Nicolas Cantu, Raphael "Raph", voiced by Brady Noon, and Michelangelo "Mikey", voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., in a scene from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

Once it tells us how the turtles were born, the script settles down and offers up pop culture references that should make you smile. A baddie calls the guys “little Shreks,” for example, and Beyonce, Cool Rancho Doritos and Adele get shout-outs.

When Edebiri’s April convinces them humans aren’t scum, the boys get to work and reveal themselves. It’s much easier now to discern one from another. Their personalities pop -- but only when the story heats up.

Best of all, “Mutant Mayhem” preaches the gospel of acceptance. Yeah, they may be different from other teenagers, but the turtles have value, too, Their shell game works and, even if you haven’t seen it in a while, it’s impressive.

The trick, of course, is moving to the next level. With that origins story (and its twists) out of the way, they can tackle other villains. Lousy politicians? They should be ripe for the taking.

This edition already proves a baddie like Superfly melts in their presence.

Film Review - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, April O'Neil, voiced by Ayo Edebiri, Donatello "Donnie", voiced by Micah Abbey, Raphael "Raph", voiced by Brady Noon, Michelangelo, "Mikey" voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., and Leonardo "Leo", voiced by Nicolas Cantu in a scene from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." (Paramount Pictures via AP)