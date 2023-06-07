LAPORTE — Police say a 36-year-old Long Beach man went way too far in his enthusiasm over pop musician Taylor Swift.

Mitchell Taebel, who has YouTube and Facebook accounts dedicated to Swift, faces criminal charges of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment based on allegations of traveling across the country an an attempt to gain access to the 33-year-old artist and sending her threatening messages.

"On March 29, 2023, Taebel posted a voice message to his Instagram account that he sent to the ARTIST official Instagram account stating that he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate," a charging document reads.

He then left a message the following day for Swift's father claiming to be Swift's soulmate and on April 5 sent her a picture on Instagram of someone firing a handgun at a gun range, police said.

"If today there is the sexual performance of Vigilant (Expletive), you can be sure that we will destroy you and all the other dancers and ARTIST too," Taebel allegedly posted with the threatening photo.

Taebel was still in custody Wednesday morning at the LaPorte County Jail after a judge denied a request Tuesday to be released on his own recognizance, records show.

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf and police say his bond is set at $15,005 cash only.

An attempt Wednesday morning to reach a representative for Swift at her 13 Management company was unsuccessful.

Swift is in the midst of her highly successful Eras Tour, which including performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Solder Field in Chicago, and shows Friday and Saturday in Detroit, Michigan.

Another Instagram message Taebel is accused sending to Swift with the shooting photo said, "Y'all get ready you thugs because we're going to cancel this damn tour and still destroy you, who's writing here is a member of the government," a charging document says.

Taebel is further accused of contacting governors' offices in several states and informing them of his intention to make his presidential campaign part of Swift's Eras Tour, police said. He also called into the 13 Management offices numerous times leaving messages that Swift should appreciate him and claiming to have increased her assets as a result of his proposal.

Police say Taebel threatened to harm Swift so she would "learn self respect" and travelled on May 5 to luxury condominiums in Nashville, Tennessee, where he slipped through an unsecured door only to be stopped in the inner lobby by secondary security.

"Taebel stated he was a great-looking, well-dressed, popular TV host," police said. "Taebel asked the security staff if the ARTIST was in her top-floor penthouse and, if so, to let her know that he was in the lobby."

Taebel allegedly fled the site after police were called.

He then showed up later that day to the Nissan Stadium in Nashville where Swift was to perform, according to a court document. Despite being placed on a security threat list designed to block entry, Taebel reportedly found his way into the stadium, positioned himself near a VIP area and was recognized, questioned and removed by security for safety reasons.

Upon returning home, Taebel is accused of posting a message on Instagram stating, "I went to ARTIST apartment complex and anybody in my opinion anybody that that thinks it is illegal in any way to go to somebody's apartment meeting to see if they want to meet should be killed. They should die of a heart attack on the spot."

He goes on in the message to claim to be a TV host and to make racial slurs, police said.

"She had no idea a white man would come in there and demand to talk to ARTIST like I did," a court document reads.

Swift's management team obtained a temporary restraining order which was served to May 13 to Taebel, police said. The order was extended May 24 and Taebel is accused of violating the order by continuing to post about Swift and tagging her.

"Taebel still maintains a delusion that he and the ARTIST will be married and, if elected President, that the ARTIST will be his First Lady," charges say.

Taebel went on to post several threatening messages through May 18 and others claiming she likes his his messages and offering to work with her, police said.

He was booked into the LaPorte County Jail on Friday, which was the opening night of her nearby Chicago performances.