LOS ANGELES – A host of blue-chip actors signed up to be in Rian Johnson’s first series, “Poker Face,” because he wasn’t asking them to commit to 10 or more episodes.

A one-and-done approach was part of the allure but, says co-star Benjamin Bratt, “the architecture of what he writes is flawless.”

The concept harkens back to Johnson’s childhood. “The intention with this show, the thing that got me really excited about it, was doing a truly episodic case-of-the-week mystery show, like the kind of stuff I used to watch constantly,” he says.

“Columbo,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “The Rockford Files” and “Quantum Leap” were inspirations. “I had no idea what order they were in,” Johnson says. “And that was part of the pleasure of it.”

Poker Face Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in "Poker Face."

Serving as the glue: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, a casino worker who’s able to piece together details about a series of mysterious deaths. Like Peter Falk’s Columbo, she has a keen ability to detect lies. That helps her divide and conquer and keep Bratt – as the head of the casino’s security – on edge.

Each week, Johnson brings in guest stars to kill and be killed. “It’s like we’re making 10 little movies,” the director of “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion,” says. “I love the pace of it.”

In the first season alone, he got appearances from Judith Light, Cherry Jones, Nick Nolte, Adrien Brody and Hong Chau, all potential Emmy nominees for Guest Actor. “I always feel constantly amazed whenever an actor that I love or respect shows up to be in our show,” he says.

“Actors love working with Rian because he is very specific about giving each character their own voice and, more importantly, their own moment within the story,” Bratt says.

Poker Face 3 Nick Nolte guest stars on "Poker Face." as Arthur.

Poker Face 4 Adrien Brody guest stars as Sterling Frost Jr. in "Poker Face."

A 'Columbo' connection

For Lyonne, it’s a “real blast” to dip in and out of the stories and play a character she, too, grew up loving. “As somebody that’s essentially self-taught based on my interests, I’ve always gravitated to (Falk). But I also love (‘NYPD Blue’s’) Sipowicz, Dennis Franz,” she says. “I would love to go on ‘Finding Your Roots’ and discover Peter Falk was some sort of deep, distant relative.”

While Johnson had great success with the two “Knives Out” films, he was unfamiliar with writing a television series. Two veteran showrunners, Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman, joined the team and showed how a stable of writers could get the series done.

When writing his features, “I just sit in a room and eat horribly and feel constantly stressed that I’m way behind on my deadline. This is much more fun, being in a room with a group of people. It was just a really fun process because it also felt no less personal.”

Coming from different backgrounds, they had experience that could inform the disparate stories Johnson wanted to tell. “As opposed to ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Knives Out,’ these are not whodunits,” he says. “These are ‘howcatchems.’ These are modeled after ‘Columbo’ where you show the killing and then it’s about Natasha versus the guest star and how they’re going to take them down.”

Poker Face 5 From left, S. Epatha Merkerson as Joyce Harris, Judith Light as Irene Smothers in "Poker Face."

Meet the 'howcatchem'

Unlike a whodunit, a howcatchem doesn’t have to service an entire cast of potential suspects. “If we’re going to be inviting these incredible actors to be guest stars, it really means it’s going to be their episode,” Johnson says.

To keep Lyonne interested, Johnson asked her to direct an episode this season. “It is so specific,” she says. “Each one is its own thing.”

Playing Charlie fascinates as well. “She really cares about the truth, which is something I identify with a great deal – sort of looking out for the little guy.”

While “Poker Face” has already been renewed for a second season, both producer and star say it could run a number of years.

“It’s a smorgasbord of possibilities, of different worlds we can dip into,” Johnson says. “There are whole new mysteries we can dip into in each episode.”

Adds Lyonne: Part of the joy of this character is she’s really ageless. When I look at Angela Lansbury, I picture whatever that age is – 21, I guess.”

“Poker Face” airs on Peacock.

Poker Face 7 Benjamin Bratt as Cliff Legrand in "Poker Face."