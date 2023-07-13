While making a documentary about RAGBRAI, Courtney Crowder and Kelsey Kremer learned plenty about the bicycle ride, their subjects and themselves.

“You don’t fly all the way to Iowa at the end of July when it’s hot as heck to ride across the state,” says Crowder, an award-winning reporter at the Des Moines Register. “You have to have some deeper reason --- and most of those are things that literally any of us could connect to. On a personal level, I really didn’t know that the skills I had as a print journalist translated into anything other than writing for a newspaper.”

In the heat of the pandemic, she and Kremer, an Emmy-winning Register photo editor, got together and talked about doing a documentary about their newspaper’s ride – a weeklong trek from one side of the state to the other – as it approached its 50th year.

Called “Shift,” it would focus on those involved.

“The 50th was our newspeg,” Kremer says. “But we wanted it to be more than just a historical retelling of RAGBRAI. We wanted it to be about people, so we plotted it all out in our first meeting and started in earnest the January before the 49th.”

072522-ragbrai-mm-008.JPG Cyclists make their way to Pocahontas from Schaller during the second day of RAGBRAI 2022. They're featured in "Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary."

Torie and Daniel Torie Giffin and her son Daniel walk to the Children's Hospital Colorado for an appointment. The two are featured in the new film "Shift."

Experience counts

Because both had covered RAGBRAI (the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), the two directors were familiar with riders and the kinds of stories they might find. “That January, we reached out to people who had covered RAGBRAI,” Crowder says. “We looked at some of the submissions that people put on social media and did more than a dozen phone interviews.” Those 12 were winnowed to seven storylines – seven riders they’d follow in the summer of 2022.

Armed with seven videographers and three producers, the directors were prepped and ready for the first day.

“A lot of it’s, ‘Plan as much as you can and then throw away the plan,’” Crowder says. “Kelsey and I sat down in the weeks before, talking about which videographer might match with which subject – like they might have similar life experiences.”

Every day, the two sent out reminders of the next day’s activities. “We weren’t deviating,” Crowder says. “We knew those were our storylines.”

Specifics, however, did change. At one point, Crowder grabbed a camera and got on a bike to provide another visual perspective.

“That’s where having a partnership really came into play,” she says. “Anytime I was reaching peak anxiety, I could turn to Kelsey and she could calm me down. The same for her. It was a lot – you have eight days to get what you need for a movie.”

Dayna Chandler Dayna Chandler shakes hands with another cyclist on RAGBRAI.

Ian and Andrew Andrew Boddicker and Ian Zahren are teachers who spearheaded the RAGBRAI efforts in Lansing, Iowa, in 2022.

Daily routine

The two texted throughout each day, then met with their team at 5 each night. When the ride hit its final stop – in Lansing, Iowa, the two finally were able to exhale.

“I wish I was not so ‘Type A’ and anxious,” Crowder admits. “Lansing to Des Moines is a four-hour car trip – four hours to think about, ‘Did we get it all?’ There was a feeling of euphoria at the tire dip and we were there with our characters. We’d been a part of their journey and their story.”

The work, however, was hardly over. Kremer combed through 70 hours of footage and made copious notes. The two spent months pulling the story together and searching for video to illustrate it.

“At one point, we needed a very small clip to act as a connector. We had a bunch of drone clips and we were searching for something more,” Crowder says. On the cutting room floor, they found a sequence Kremer had shot – bike shadows on a cornfield. “You just hear a little bit of bike nose and the bike shadow goes across. It was like, ‘How did that end up on the cutting room floor?’”

Kelsey Director Kelsey Kremer.

Courtney Director Courtney Crowder.

Nervous for premiere

A quick history featuring longtime columnist Chuck Offenburger was added at the beginning to provide context.

The hour-long film, called “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary,” premiered in May at the Varsity Cinema in Des Moines and brought the subjects together for a first look.

“It was truly one of the most meaningful moments of my life,” Crowder says. “To be able to watch this with those people who were so open and so honest and giving with us was an amazing experience.”

Adds Kremer: “We were a little nervous because it was a big thing to see yourself on screen for that long and to be that vulnerable. But nothing has compared to seeing it at the premiere.”

A statewide tour

Now, in advance of the 50th RAGBRAI (which kicks off July 22 in Sioux City), theaters around the state will show the one-hour film.

Crowder will be in Sioux City to cover the 50th RAGBRAI. Kremer, however, has a different assignment. She’ll be covering state softball.

For those who see the film, both say, there’s a fifth character to consider: Iowa. “Not just in the beauty of the landscape,” Crowder says, “but in these towns. This only happens because average, everyday Iowans decide they’re going to take a day off work and volunteer to show their community off. That’s really what RAGBRAI is – a lot of community engagement.”