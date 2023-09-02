SIOUX CITY — While most moviemakers shoot film with elaborate cameras and edit their masterpieces with state-of-the-art equipment, Tom Schoening prefers using his trusty tablet to do both.

"It comes in handy," the Sioux City man explained. "I always have it with me."

Indeed, Schoening -- a former newspaper reporter and retired truck dealership marketing director -- is becoming quite the moviemaker and advocate for independent films.

Nearly four years ago, he founded the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival, which showcases heartwarming, uplifting short films from around the region and across the country.

Now, Schoening will be taking the best flicks from his film fest on the road.

tom schoening A former newspaper editor and retired truck dealership marketing director, Tom Schoening founded the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival to …

Specifically, he is showing the family-friendly movies at around 8 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Cosmic Film Studios, 214 E. Main St., in Lyons, Neb.

Formerly the site of Lyons Movie Theater, which ran theatrical movies from 1947 to 1985, Cosmic Film Studios is the brainchild of Bill Hedges, a retired postal service worker, who makes a series of short subject films starring his cats Penny and Judy, who are collectively known as "Cosmic Cat."

The best way to describe Hedges' "Cosmic Cat" series of short live-action movies is if the campy 1960's sci-fi TV series "Lost in Space" had a cat as its lead character as opposed to Will Robinson.

And no, we're not kidding.

"I started making 8mm movies when I was a teenager," the self-trained Hedges explained. "I'm still making movies. Only now, the equipment is much better."

bill hedges inside of the cosmic film studios Lyons, Neb. native Bill Hedges purchased and refurbished the former Lyons Theater, converting it into a film studio for himself and others wan…

Hedges also began working as a projectionist at the former Lyons Theater as a teenager. Being able to purchase the building was a dream come true, he admitted.

Once you think about it, Hedges' personal story would make for an appropriately uplifting movie at Schoening's film festival.

However, Schoening isn't holding his breath for a call from Hollywood any time soon.

"As long as audiences are buying tickets and studios are making a profit, I doubt we'll ever get a reprieve from all of the sex and violence you see these days," he allowed.

cosmic cat poster Retired post office employee Bill Hedges has always loved cats as well as science fiction movies. Both interests proved pivotal when Hedges de…

Which is why Schoening will continue to champion movies and moviemakers who are willing to buck the trends at the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival.

"With equipment becoming more portable, moviemaking has become accessible," he said. "Now, anyone with a smart phone can become a director."

"Why not make movies that make you feel good and warms your heart?" Schoening asked. "Those movies will never go out of style."