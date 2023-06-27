1991: Buckwheat Zydeco; Gatemouth; Bad Manners; Blues Cartel; Curt St. Cyr and Boogie Chillin’; Ian Moore and Moments Notice; Table Rockers; The Sharks.

1992: The Neville Brothers, Curt St. Cyr and Boogie Chillin’; Markiss and the Shades of Color; Melvin Taylor and the Slack Band; Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers; Walter Wolfman and the Roadmasters.

1993: Buddy Guy; Chris Duarte; Dr. John; Jain Jeffer; Jimmy Thackery; Lil’ Scotty and the Big Tones; Little Brother; Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas; Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers; Shirley Lewis; St. Cyr Roulette Band.

1994: Santana; Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band; Little Scotty and the Big Tones; Bangkok Rooster; Duke Robillard; Luther Allison; Mt. Olive Choir.

1995: General Public; Nathan Cavaleri; Saffire -- the Uppity Blues Women; Third World; Chicago Rhythm and Blues Kings; Jimmy Thackery and the Drivers; Terrence Simien and the Mallet Boys.

1996: Tito Puente Latin Jazz Ensemble; Coco Montoya; Lil’ Brian and the Zydeco Travelers; Sista Monica; Taj Mahal; The Funky Meters.

1997: Big Head Todd and the Monsters; After Alley; Beau Jocque and the Zydeco High Rollers; Earl King with the Butanes; Govt Mule; Indigenous; Rita Marley and the Maccabee Band.

1998: The Brian Setzer Orchestra; Alan Davis; Blue Moon; Gene Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie; John Mooney and Bluesiana; The Robert Cray Band; Tuffy’s Kezmarim.

1999: Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers; Bernard Allison; Delbert McClinton; Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials; Marcia Ball; Spooncat; The Breakaways.

2000: The Allman Brothers Band; Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band; Curt St. Cyr; Ratdog; Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers; Susan Tedeschi; Mike Langley Band.

2001: Jonny Lang; Barbarito Torres; Citigrass; Double Trouble; Junior Brown; Koko Taylor; The Rogues.

2002: John Hiatt; Blues Traveler; Inda Eaton; Shemekia Copeland; Sonny Landreth; T. Wilson King and Painkillers; Terrance Simien.

2003: The Wallflowers; Dan Zanes; Garrett “Possum” Judice and the Couillons; John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers; Marcus Yabba Griffiths; Michelle Branch; Smoking Jay’s.

2004: Buddy Guy; Kelley Hunt; Los Lobos; Son Seals; Yonder Mountain String Band; Zucchini Brothers; Quartus.

2005: The Black Crows; Curt St. Cyr and Boogie Chillin’; Dion Payton and the 43rd Street Blues Band; Josh Kelley; Robert Randolph and the Family Band; Saffire – the Uppity Blues Women; Violet.

2006: The Neville Brothers; Chuck Berry; Mat d. and the Profane Saints; Honeytribe featuring Devon Allman; New Monsoon; Carbon Leaf; Cowboy Mouth.

2007: B.B. King; Dickey Betts and Great Southern; Mount Suzuki; Damon Dotson; Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles; ReBirth Brass Band; JJ Grey and Mofro.

2008: Phil Less and Friends; The Nadas; Snakebeard Jackson; Janiva Magness; Big Sam’s Funky Nation; Umphrey’s McGee; the BoDeans.

2009: Counting Crows; Midwest Dilemma; Rosie Ledet and the Zydeco Playboys; Occidental Brothers Band Int’l; Lenka; Mike Doughty; Shemekia Copeland.

2010: Santana; Steve Winwood; Michael Franti and Spearhead; Fitz and the Tantrums; Amanda Shaw; Indigenous; Ron Emory.

2011: Cee Lo Green; Ben Harper; Grace Potter and the Nocturnals; Los Lonely Boys; Bonerama; The Kickback; Lazer Rocket Arm.

2012: Wilco; Gary Clark Jr.; The Chris Robinson Brotherhood; Lissie; The Dirty Guv’nahs; Andre Williams and the Goldstars; Cheers.

2013: Melissa Etheridge; Sublime with Rome; The Dirty Heads; ZZ Ward; Kris Lager Band; Tallgrass; The Harmony Project.

2014: Avett Brothers; Bonnie Raitt; Ziggy Marley; Wild Feathers; Mat d. and the Profane Saints; Titans of Industry.

2015: Aretha Franklin; Foster the People; Gogol Bordello; North Mississippi Allstars; Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole; Tribute to B.B. King; The Kelly Quinn Band.

2016: Kacey Musgraves; Sir Mix-a-Lot; KONGOS; Big Head Todd and the Monsters; The Wailers; Kim Simmons and Savoy Brown; Jo-El Sonnier; The Stockyard Kings.

2017: Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; The Revivalists; JOHNNYSWIM; Eric Lindell; 35th and Taylor; Port Nocturnal.

2018: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Boz Scaggs; Galactic; Dave Mason and Steve Cropper; Delta Rae.

2019: Flo-Rida; George Thorogood and the Destroyers; Liz Phair; Con Brio; Michigan Rattlers; Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods; Premium Draft.

2020: No bands toured.

2021: John Fogerty; AJR; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Danny Seraphaine and CTA; WhizTheMC; Valerie June; Ultra Violet Fever; Ghostcat; Gallivant.

2022: Avett Brothers; Buddy Guy; Elle King; Fetty Wap; Daisy the Great; Doc Robinson; Black Pistol Fire; Artificial Stars; Servant Shop.

2023: Earth Wind and Fire; The War and Treaty; Samantha Fish with Jesse Dayton; Dane Louis; T. Wilson King and the Snakecharmers; Sand; Winter Wayfarer.