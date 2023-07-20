EDITOR'S NOTE: The following review ran June 30, 2008, in the Sioux City Journal.

If Taylor Swift wanted to design a key to Sioux City, I bet she could get it approved by the City Council.

Invoking “Sioux City” more times than any artist who has played the Tyson Events Center, the 18-year-old got an overwhelming reception from the largely teen crowd – one of her first as headliner.

Singing just about every song from her first (and only) CD, Swift moved confidently through a host of revenge cuts, getting a back-up chorus of at least 6,000 for each one.

Hard as it may seem to believe, Swift told the crowd she wasn’t a popular girl in school; she often felt like an outsider. Sunday, she could have been elected homecoming queen, student council president, and “girl most likely to succeed.”

Confident, pretty and charismatic, she exhibited performance skills beyond her years. Critics like to say she’s the next Faith Hill but, really, the stuff she sings suggests she’s headed in Natalie Maines’ direction.

While many of the songs have a talk-song rhythm, they’ve got plenty to say. Oh, yeah, and did we tell you she wrote the stuff, too?

That’s what makes Swift’s story so interesting to tell – she’s a hard worker who obviously studied the right people.

Sunday, she came out in a filmy pink dress and cowboy boots and dug in. Heck, she even pulled an infant from the crowd and signed autographs.

For good measure, she gave plenty of attention to Grant Mickelson, a former Sioux Cityan who’s a guitarist in her back-up band (yup, he wore an “I love Sioux City” T-shirt), and signed autographs while rolling through some of her more complex lyrics.

Swift has the stage presence for a much bigger show. Because she’s currently opening for Rascal Flatts, she probably hasn’t figured out all the logistics (two big screens didn’t work), but she has the flexibility to add pyrotechnics, dancers – you name it – if she wants.

While many of the songs have the same theme, they’re delivered in different ways, suggesting she knows what’s expected. On her sophomore album, I bet there’s going to be a Kenny Chesney-like song with a catchy hook.

Sunday, she introduced a number that’s going to be used during the Olympics telecast this August. It has those colors – “Sing Hallelujah” – and the ability to introduce her to an even larger crowd.

Dave Barnes, her opener, wasn’t a natural fit. He’s too John Mayer for Taylor’s team, but he had a nice voice and some very touching songs. Had he been a part of Saturday in the Park, you’d hear people singing his praises. At Sunday’s concert, he faced an uphill battle winning over people who probably hadn’t heard of him. His “Until You” and “Good World Gone Bad” however, were quite good – songs that just might find a larger audience if he keeps opening for folks like Taylor Swift.

While “Tim McGraw,” Swift’s first hit, got the most reverential treatment of the night (it was the lighter song – although this time the crowd held up cell phones), it wasn’t the one accorded the best production. That belonged to “Should’ve Said No,” a defiant anthem that even let Swift do a bit of “Stomp.” With her very excellent violinist, Swift pounded on the bottom of a garbage can. She got a great reaction and released yet another color from her book.

Wearing a blue sequined dress at that point, she didn’t worry about looking rough. She played the can with force and, yes, won props.

Routinely throughout the night, parts of Swift's lyrics were lost – probably because her microphones didn’t catch everything when she moved her head. When she donned a Madonna mike, they were perfect. Suggestion? Use the head mike. It’s more fitting for someone as active as Swift.

Clearly, she’s a mover and shaker. The day is going to come when the Tyson Center won’t be big enough for her.

And then? Maybe she should suggest an expansion. Somehow, we think she’d get it done.