Schools have either already started, or are starting this week. I offer a prayer for students going to preschool through college. This is a prayer for the teachers, the staff, and the families, as well. Everyone does his and her part. Everyone is valuable. I’m grateful for each one. These are more than mere jobs filled by those who have nothing better to do. They are more than careers. They are callings. I pray that each person working in the school system will know that they are called. May they live up to their potential and go far beyond.

For the lunch ladies and the lunch men. For the teachers. For the principals. For the office staff. For the bus drivers. For the maintenance people. For the aides. For the volunteers. For the parents. For the school nurses. For the guidance counselors. May they all be a blessing to those they serve.

I still remember my husband Dave and I walking our son, Ethan, to kindergarten. We didn’t have far to go. We found his line where some of the other students were standing. The kindergarten teacher kindly, but firmly told us that he would be okay. She encouraged us to leave. It was obvious that she was well practiced in nudging parents along their way. We walked to the side and watched as our son’s line entered the building. We had one last glimpse of him before his life changed forever. At least that’s how it seemed to us, his mom and dad. Our lives changed so much that day, the day he went out into the world without us.

Of course, he took us with him in ways that aren’t immediately obvious. He took our love with him. He took the lessons he’d already learned by being a part of our family. He took our hopes and dreams for him, too.

This prayer is for each one of us who has ever entered school doors, crossing into the unknown, not knowing what this new year will bring whether you’re a student, a school employee, a parent, a grandparent, a school board member, or a PTA member. This is a prayer for us all.

Dear Heavenly Father,

You still sit on the throne. You’re still the God who reigns. You’re still in charge of the universe you so wonderfully made. We know that will never change because you never change. We praise you, our sovereign Lord. We worship your holy name.

Thank you for the people you created with your own hands. When you breathed into Adam the breath of life, you also breathed into him your character. May each one of us reflect your character, dear Lord.

May all who are involved in our schools know you and serve you. Some are students. Some are teachers. Some are parents. Some are staff workers. Lord, bless them all. Bless our school system in this country. May it be a place where learning grows. May it be a place where the truth, your truth, is taught. May you always be welcome within our schools and our homes.

Lord, we pray that you will be an integral part of our American education system. Lead and guide our principals, our superintendents, our school board members, as well as the deans, professors, and presidents of our colleges. May all learning begin with you. Give those in charge humble hearts who depend on you. Give them wisdom and discernment to lead the future citizens of this country.

Lord, you are the God of Angel Armies. We ask you to send your angels to surround every school. Protect our buildings, but most importantly dear Lord, protect those who are inside the buildings. Of course, we think of the violence in this country. Protect them all from school shootings.

Protect them in other ways, too. Protect our children from bullies. Bullies can be sneaky. They often hide their behavior from the ones in charge. In fact, at times they can turn on the charm and appear so nice. But you know their hearts, Lord. You know all our hearts. Put a hedge of protection around our children. Do not allow bullies to intimidate anyone. We know that nothing is impossible for you Almighty God. Turn the bullies into believers. May their lives be transformed. May they follow you, dear Lord.

Protect our children’s innocence. Keep them safe. Do not allow people with unkind intentions to have any influence in our schools. Do not allow evil to cross even one threshold. Shut the doors to Satan and his followers. May your light shine in every classroom across this nation.

Lord, we also pray for the mental and spiritual health of our children. Give them good role models in school and at home. Mend broken families. Bring godly mentors into their lives who can help dysfunctional families become whole.

Lord, bring spiritual mentors who can lead entire families to you. Break the bonds of generational sin once and for all. Draw a line in the sand that says, “Generational sin stops today. It stops here. It goes no farther.” And give your freedom to the students, their families, and all who work in the educational system.

And dear Lord, may we all repent of our sins and the sins of this country. May we once again be one nation united under you. Amen.

