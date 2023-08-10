Next to the front of my house is a tired, small, flower garden brick-bordered on two sides. It has no pizazz and certainly no welcoming flair. Even the dirt looks worn out. Like so many people I’ve met in my life, it simply exists. When I meet those who are tired from life, I try to bring a little joy to them. It’s not always possible. It’s seldom easy, but it’s always worth the effort.

Sometimes there’s a weary smile. Other times a sigh or a grumpy face. Sometimes there’s no reaction at all. No matter how they react, I simply pray that the Lord plants seeds of His hope in their lives. He is the source of all hope, but not everyone knows that. The ones who need His hope the most are the ones who seem the farthest away. That’s why we can’t give up praying for them. The Lord has been so incredibly good to me, how can I not want that for others?

One of my favorite Bible verses comes from Romans 15:13. I often use it as a blessing. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him. So that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

This year I decided to do something about the tired, hopeless flower bed. I planted a variety of flowers from seed. I watered them every day. I watched over them. Even said a prayer or two. I planted zinnias, a prairie flower mix, blue bonnets and white Shasta daisies.

The flowers grew surprisingly tall. Almost as tall as me. The two different kinds of zinnias are beautiful in a variety of colors. The very first blooms they produced are still blooming. I noticed early on that a pink zinnia was caught in a small area of the iron railing. Its bloom was growing crookedly. I gently pulled it through the railing. Beaten up and damaged, it looks lovely now. The Lord does that for us. When we ask for His help, He takes our brokenness and our damaged lives and makes us beautiful.

In Luke 22:31-32 Jesus tells Peter that Satan wants to sift him like wheat. He wants to crush Peter. But Jesus assures Peter that He’s prayed that Peter’s faith will not fail. Then Jesus says, “So when you have repented and turned to me again, strengthen your brothers.” Peter’s brokenness will not define him, but it will change him. In fact, his faith will bloom so much stronger that he’s called to strengthen the other disciples.

The blue bonnets peek out from behind other flowers. Alyssum must be a part of the prairie mix as well as something I call the Strawberry Nose Flowers. Tiny and delicate, I thought that they were a cone flower. The kind that has petals and the cone part is where the seeds are. But in these plants, the cone part (the nose part) is the flower. Shy and delicate, they grow in one spot.

The Shasta daisies have taken the longest to bud. The plants are also the tallest and bushiest, standing in the back of the flower garden next to the house. I’ve been expecting daisies for a long time, ever since I picked up the seed packets and planted them.

To say that I am fond of white Shasta daisies is to understate the truth. A special place in my heart is reserved just for them. They are not only pretty perennials; they also serve as a beacon of hope to me.

Once when I was young, I was hiking along an easy path, but I got off the trail. It happened gradually, but when I realized my mistake, I knew that I was in trouble. I was walking where there was no path. Everything was overgrown and hard to navigate. I wasn’t sure where I was and didn’t know what to do. So, I just kept going. I don’t remember praying. I believed in God, but I wasn’t close to Him at that time. Just like my hike, I had slowly grown farther and farther from Him.

Eventually, I came to the end of the forest. The darkness was gone. There was light everywhere. It was almost as if I could hear angels singing the Hallelujah chorus. In front of me was a field filled with white Shasta daisies. They filled me with hope. And I knew in that moment that the Lord Himself brought me back to the right path.

You can understand why I was anticipating Shasta daisies with such joy. They’re not only a friendly flower, to me they symbolize hope. But something unexpected happened. As the white Shasta daisies started to bloom, I discovered that they aren’t daisies at all. Instead, they’re bright yellow and orange marigolds.

I have no idea why or how this happened. I very purposefully planted all the daisy seeds in this spot. That’s why I was expecting daisies. But in this life, our expectations are not always met. “We can make our plans, but the LORD determines our steps” (Proverbs 16:9).

Maybe my Shasta Daisy Season is over and I’ve entered the Marigold Season. Whatever the season I’m in, I know that the Lord is with me. In knowing that, I also know that all my expectations are already met.

