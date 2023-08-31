As I look back on my life, I see many mistakes I’ve made along the way. Sometimes, I forget the name of someone I’ve known for a long time, but I don’t forget my mistakes. Both are frustrating. To not remember and to remember.

If only I could go back and change those mistakes, rewriting the history of my life. I’d be stronger, wiser, kinder. I wouldn’t make myself the heroine of my life story, but simply the daughter of the King of all eternity. That’s more than enough for anyone. In fact, it’s everything.

I’d seek the Lord’s will sooner instead of stubbornly choosing my own will. At a younger age, I’d ask the Lord to change my stubborn heart to one that yields to Him. He created me. He knows what’s best for me.

“’My thoughts are nothing like your thoughts,’ says the LORD. ‘And my ways are far beyond anything you could imagine. For just as the heavens are higher than the earth, so my ways are higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts’” (Isaiah 55:8-9).

Too often, we try to fit God into our lives, telling Him where He belongs. It’s easier to live what we perceive to be a good life, when we can control and limit how much influence the Lord has over us.

We place Him in a nice small box that fits into how we see our life unfolding. We take it out once in a while, dust it off, decorate it, and show it to others. But when we’re at a crossroads and decisions need to be made, we hide the box once again. Unfortunately, when we do that, we are in control, not God. That’s never a good thing. Whenever I’ve been in control of my own life, that’s when I’ve made the biggest mistakes.

In seeking the Lord at a much younger age, I’d also ask Him to get rid of my pride. Pride gets in the way of anything and everything that the Lord desires for us. Pride takes over and kicks common sense out the door. Pride blinds us to what is best for us as followers of Jesus. Pride convinces us to put ourselves first, not others, and certainly not the Lord.

I’d ask the Lord to remove my pride. As Barney Fife would say, I’d ask Him to “Nip it. Nip it in the bud!”

I’ve prayed this now for a long time. At first it was a more general prayer asking the Lord to make me more like Him. To highlight all the things that need to change and then to help me change. Little did I know what I was really asking. To get that stubbornness and pride out of me, I first had to see it. To remember it. To recognize it for what it really is. Sin.

It’s always hard to confront the truth. Especially the unadorned, unapologetic, unnerving truth. It’s challenging to see ourselves as we really are and not the version we create for others to see. And certainly not the version we create for ourselves so that we can comfortably live with ourselves and not seek change.

Little did I know what a long journey this would be, but now I know. It’s a journey that lasts a lifetime. My lifetime lived on this earth. This journey has made me more aware of how quickly time passes, especially now that I’m older, looking back on my life. It’s true what the Bible says, “Your life is like the morning fog – it’s here a little while, then it’s gone” (James 4:14b).

James tells us what we eventually discover. Life on this earth is much shorter than we realize. When we’re young, time stretches out for what seems like an eternity. As we grow older, we realize that there’s more time behind us than in front of us. We shouldn’t say, “I’ll live for the Lord in a little while. When I have some more time.” Tomorrow may not come. It will come, but we may no longer be on this earth.

“Look here, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we are going to a certain town and will stay there a year. We will do business there and make a profit.’ How do you know what your life will be tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog – it’s here a little while, then it’s gone. What you ought to say is, ‘If the Lord wants us to, we will live and do this or that.’ Otherwise you are boasting about your own pretentious plans, and all such boasting is evil. Remember, it is a sin to know what you ought to do and then not do it” (James 4:13-17).

So, in looking back, I look forward. In looking forward, I ask the Lord to lead and guide me. In looking forward, I live for today. I live for Him. And with a little trepidation, I ask Him to show me how I need to change. Then I ask Him to start that change in me.

Paul is writing to the believers in Philippi. His message is a message for us all. “And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns” (Philippians 1:6).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.