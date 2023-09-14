Last week I had the privilege of talking to the women’s group at my church, Sisters of Strength. Public speaking is challenging for me, but they made it easy. Kind and loving, encouraging and fun, I felt like each one of them had their arms wrapped around me as I spoke. Some prayed for me in advance. Esther prayed for me before I talked. Angie prayed for me afterwards. They truly are my sisters in Christ, even the ones I met for the first time.

I shared my writing journey with them, which began in the third grade and continues today. I also shared how I get ideas for this weekly column I’ve been writing for 19 years. Sometimes the Lord gives me a word, a sentence, an idea, or even a vision. Many times, this happens while I’m worshipping in church. Sometimes it happens while I’m just living my ordinary life.

There are times when I have no idea what I’m going to write, but as I’m getting out of bed the morning my column is due, the Lord gives me something. Of course, I’ve prayed. There are even times, although rarer, when I sit down at my computer with nothing in mind, but I simply start typing and the Lord gives me the words.

I share all this because this morning as I was getting out of bed, I felt the Lord nudging me to share something I wrote for those who have suffered the loss of a child. Whether the baby died before he or she was born, died as a child, or died as an adult; it’s never the natural course of life to say good-bye to a precious child.

My prayer right now is that someone will read this writing the Lord gave me and that it will somehow minister to them. Maybe it will help you start on the path of healing. Maybe it will bring up the memories you’ve pushed deep down inside because you haven’t felt strong enough to deal with them. Perhaps the Lord is saying to you, “My child, it’s time to start this journey now. Don’t be afraid. I’ll be with you every step of the way.”

Grief is very patient. It doesn’t go away just because it’s being ignored. It digs down deep and comes out in other ways. Sometimes it’s physical. It can affect your health in negative ways. Sometimes it’s emotional. You may get angry for no reason or cry without knowing why. It can be spiritual. You may grow away from the Lord because you’re secretly angry with Him. You may think He doesn’t care. He does. He loves you. There are many ways that grief sneakily works its way out of hiding and into our everyday lives.

I led a group for people whose child or grandchild died. The death may have been a long time ago or more recently. As I was thinking about these precious people, this writing came to me. I believe that it can also be for others who have not said good-bye to a child but to someone else they dearly love. May the Lord use it to speak to you. May you find comfort through Him.

You Are My Child.

You are my child. It doesn’t matter that you no longer live on this earth. You are still my child. Heart of my heart. Breath of my breath. All my hope for the future. My holy legacy of love. How do I go on? How do I put one foot in front of the other traveling this road without you?

I travel this road with others. With moms and dads who’ve said good-bye before they should, kicking and screaming all the way. Crying, “It’s not fair! It’s not fair!”

It’s not fair. I travel this road with those who are mad at God and at the same time pleading and bargaining with Him. “Please let my child stay with me. I’ll be better.”

But it’s not about me being better. I have no control over what happened or what will happen. I only have control over me. Sometimes. Still, how do I live now that a part of me is gone? My child.

You are my child, returning to me in sacred memories filling my heart so full of you that the love spills over into my eyes and rolls down my cheeks. You are my child. I pray that I’ll see you again one day in Heaven.

You are my child. I’ll never forget you as I pick up the pieces, making them into something new. A life without you. A life that honors your memory. A life that lives in this world well while longing for you.

You are my child. Nothing will ever change that. My beautiful child. Lord, help me to trust in you. Help me to believe in you. I want to spend eternity with you and with my child, too.

Lord, help me through this lonely journey. And help me, O Lord, to find light, Your light, not only at the end of this tunnel, but through this tunnel. Lord, show me how to live a life worthy of the child you gave me. At the end of my time on earth, Lord, may you take my hand and say, “Come with me, my child. My beautiful child.”

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.