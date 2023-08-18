As a little girl I saw a TV show instructing young ladies how to walk properly. They place a couple of books on top of their heads. Then they slowly and carefully walk around the room, attempting to keep the books balanced without allowing them to fall to the ground and without using their hands to steady them. Of course, to achieve this, they must walk with their backs ramrod straight. They say this is the way to develop perfect posture; a goal all young ladies should have.

In contrast, there’s a picture of me as a little girl with two lopsided pigtails. I’m standing high up on the horizontal brace on one side of our backyard swing set. I’m nonchalantly eating an apple. How I got there, who knows? I could always climb up things. Getting down usually involved my dad.

This is the same little girl who’s watching the TV show on how to become a proper young lady. I may have tried balancing books on my head and I may have failed miserably. On TV it looks easy. In real life, it’s much harder.

I don’t have perfect posture, but over the years I’ve been learning how to walk. I’m still learning, but it’s a different kind of walking. It’s walking by faith and not by sight. The most difficult kind of walking. I don’t balance books on my head, but I continually place the words of one book, the Bible, into my heart.

How do we walk by faith? We walk by faith and not by popularity. Saul was the king who looked the part. Tall and handsome, he was who the people wanted. But God rejected Saul. He tells Samuel in 1 Samuel 16:7, “Do not look at his physical stature, because I have refused him. For the LORD does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.”

David didn’t look kingly. He was a mere shepherd boy when Samuel first met him. His father didn’t consider that he was the son God would anoint as king. “But God removed Saul and replaced him with David, a man about whom God said, ‘I have found David son of Jesse, a man after my own heart. He will do everything I want him to’” (Acts 13:22).

He will do everything I want him to. That’s the way to walk through this life. Was David perfect? No, he was a sinner like all of us. But when he sinned, he eventually repented and turned away from his sin. Psalm 51 is David’s plea to be restored to a right relationship with the Lord after Nathan the prophet confronts him with the sin of his adultery with Bathsheba.

“Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit to sustain me” (Psalm 51:10-12).

Walking by faith involves a willing spirit to follow the Lord and the path He has for each of us. We must pray and seek the Lord’s direction, even when His direction is a very different path from where the world says we should go. We walk by faith and not by the way the world walks. We live in this world, but it should not be our teacher. We should influence the world and not the other way around.

Jesus tells us, “Come to me. All who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden light” (Matthew 11:28-30).

We walk by faith and not by fear. Walking by fear is normal and easy. It’s easier to be afraid than to trust the Lord when everything is falling down all around us. Especially when we don’t have the practice of walking with Him.

When life doesn’t make sense, it’s natural to react in fear. That’s what fear is. It’s a reaction to something we can’t understand is happening. And what’s harder is to believe it’s happening to us. Don’t bad things always happen to someone else?

It’s the unnerving knowledge of suddenly knowing that we have no control over what is going on. Maybe someone we love is diagnosed with cancer. Maybe a loved one suddenly dies. Or instead of the promotion we deserve, we lose our job. It’s the helplessness of realizing that we don’t control our own world.

If we’re truly walking in faith, our posture is different. We don’t look to the world. We don’t look to ourselves. Yes, at times we’re afraid, but fear doesn’t overtake us. We don’t walk by what we see and what we understand. We fix our eyes on the eternal, not on simply what’s in front of us. We fix our eyes on Jesus, our Lord and Savior. The author and perfector of our faith.

What is perfect posture? For a believer, it’s reading the Bible and applying the words to our lives. Listening to the Holy Spirit. Repenting of our sins and living as God’s ambassadors. And it involves kneeling before our Lord, asking Him to be our guide through this life and onto the next.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.