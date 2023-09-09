SIOUX CITY — Inside Siouxland Mental Health Center's new Child and Adolescent Mental Health facility are offices, a lab and an open waiting area.

Also to be found at the nearly 9,000-square-foot complex are rooms dedicated to sports therapy, art therapy, music therapy and, even, play therapy.

"Kids don't communicate the same way adults do," Therapy Team Leader Amy Small explained. "They communicate through the language of play, and we must meet with them on that level."

Located at 4265 Sergeant Rd., the site of Sioux City's former Pier One Imports store, the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Center is slated to open to the public on Sept. 18.

It is the Siouxland Mental Health Center's seventh location in Woodbury County.

Currently, the nonprofit's 625 Court St. clinic serves both children and adults. The new Child and Adolescent Mental Health Center will separate both populations, while allowing for the expansion of both.

According to CEO Sheila Martin, Siouxland Mental Health has seen a substantial growth in both adults and young people seeking psychological service.

"We've been seeing around 180 new patients, every month, since 2020," she said. "Some of it might be due to the isolation people felt during COVID. Some of it might be because there is a less of a stigma attached to mental health services."

Martin added that the new facility will provide support for the age 18 and under population "that is crucial for them, their families and the community."

Indeed, the Child and Adolescent Center will be the only one of its kind in the western side of Iowa, Small said.

"The Child and Adolescent Center is a space designed completely for our younger clients to explore, learn and grow," she explained. "This clinic will help them find and use the skills they already have to be the best versions of themselves."

Sometimes the road to mental well-being is a rocky one.

"Kids, especially, can be very hard on themselves," Small noted. "They think everything they do is wrong. Instead, we look at what is positive and make sure that our clients are celebrating each small victory."

The clinic does this by providing a safe and supportive environment for young people.

That might mean holding a session at the clinic's outdoor patio, or even participating in some equine therapy at Sioux City's Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School (STARS) ranch.

Perhaps the Child and Adolescent Center's most state-of-the-art room is the one that is dedicated to virtual reality therapy, while its most relaxing room is the one designed to accommodate clients with sensory disorders.

Small said there is no right or wrong way to approach therapy.

"Sometimes a child would rather play than talk," she said. "That's OK. Therapy can seem intimidating. We want our clients to feel as safe and supported as possible."

Martin agreed.

Playing with a basketball inside of the sports therapy room, she said working with children has its challenges.

"Obviously, working with a 17-year-old is very different than a 3-year-old," Martin continued. "However, we can have a positive influence in their lives as well as in the lives of families affected by mental illness or emotion stress."