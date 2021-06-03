1st cruise ship sails through Venice since start of pandemic

“This fragile entity, (a) world heritage site, cannot survive without our help,” the letter added.

The signatories laid out 10 priorities for the city, including a stop to the passage of huge ships through Venice and a better management of mass tourism, which saw 25 million tourists visit the city in 2019, before the pandemic shut down global tourism.

The Italian government in March passed a decree aimed at definitively blocking cruise ship traffic through Venice, leaving many with the mistaken impression that the ban was already in effect.

JC Viens was arriving at St. Marks’ Square around 6 a.m. for an on-location radio broadcast when he looked up to see an unusual flurry of smaller boats with flashing lights passing through St. Mark’s Basin. The square was nearly empty, except a few tourists snapping photos of the Doge's Palace as the sun rose behind it.

“Then I saw this vessel moving very slowly. It was very surprising. I thought cruise ships were not allowed any more in the canal,” said Viens, a Canadian communications director who became aware of the controversy over the ships while living in Venice for the second half of 2020 when the drop in tourism reduced even everyday canal traffic.