4 small-business innovations that will outlast the pandemic

Twiddy said when the company closed its in-person counters due to COVID, investing in technology enabled them to “deliver Southern hospitality in a way never before imagined.”

Twiddy & Company started using Salesforce for customer relationship management, scaled up its phone technology to Genesys, a cloud-based system, and introduced an AI chatbot to help customers on its website.

3. RECONNECTING WITH THE COMMUNITY

Small businesses have long been an integral part of the communities they inhabit. And during the pandemic, Cruz says, business owners stepped up to help those communities, even when they were in difficult positions themselves.

Cruz tells the story of Cardsmart Greetings, a small gift shop in Buffalo, New York, whose owner, Tracey Mangano, ran a hand sanitizer distribution event in her community, despite her business being closed. Cardsmart was recognized by the National Retail Federation and the Qurate Retail Group as part of their Small Business Spotlight series.

Small businesses, Cruz says, “were able to be there for their communities when the communities needed them the most. And I think that trend will stay.”

4. NEW OPPORTUNITIES