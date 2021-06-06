A journey back through the Kardashians as their TV show ends

Some of the Kardashians brought viewers along while giving birth, and we've been treated over the years to home movies showing Kris bringing children into the world. A 12-year-old Kendall watched herself being born. Recently, during the final season, 11-year-old Mason watched his mom pull him into the world herself.

SPIN-OFFS OF SPIN-OFFS

They're in LA. They're in Miami. They're in New York. No, wait, the Hamptons.

Part of keeping up has been chasing all the spin-offs. Is there a record number? It depends on how spin-off, franchise and canon are defined.

But it certainly is a lot in the reality TV genre, and several had various sisters “taking” various cities. In all, there were 11 spin-offs on TV — many short-lived. Like the show, they were driven by Ryan Seacrest Productions and the E! network.

The first was “Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami” in 2009. It morphed into “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami” after Khloe spun herself back into real life to do other work. There was a plethora of bikinis and big boats as the ladies sought to broaden the reach of their boutique Dash with new locations.