 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

A nice day for a White House wedding: 18 ceremonies (so far)

  • Updated
  • 0
White House Weddings Biden

FILE - Photographs of brides married in the White House are displayed in the executive mansion in a glass-enclosed case in Washington, Aug. 1, 1966 prior to Saturday wedding of Luci Baines Johnson, President Johnson's youngest daughter. Down the left side of the frame, top the bottom, are: President James Monroe's daughter, Maria; President Rutherford B. Haye's niece, Emily Platt, Miss Frances Folsom, married to President Grover Cleveland; and President Woodrow Wilson's daughter, Eleanor. At center, President Wilson's daughter, Jessie. At right, top to bottom: President U.S. grant's daughter, Nellie; President Theodore Roosevelt's daughter, Alice; and President Wilson's niece, Alice Wilson.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eighteen couples have gotten married at the White House over the decades. Some wedding trivia, courtesy of the White House Historical Association:

FIRST WEDDING

— March 1812: Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, marries Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd.

FIRST DAUGHTER

— March 1820: Maria Hester Monroe, the daughter of James Monroe and first lady Elizabeth Monroe, marries Samuel L. Gouverneur, the first lady’s nephew and the president’s private secretary. She is the first of nine daughters to get married at the White House.

FIRST (AND ONLY) SON

— February 1828: John Adams II, the son of John Quincy Adams and first lady Louisa Adams, marries Mary Catherine Hellen, the first lady’s niece.

People are also reading…

FIRST EAST ROOM WEDDING

— January 1842: Elizabeth Tyler, the daughter of John Tyler and first lady Letitia Tyler, marries William Waller in the East Room, the largest room in the executive mansion.

FIRST (AND ONLY) SITTING PRESIDENT:

— June 1886: Grover Cleveland marries Frances Folsom in the Blue Room, the second of four weddings there.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

YODER: The Treasure

YODER: The Treasure

The man hears the news and can hardly believe it’s true. The field that he desires more than anything else he owns or possesses is up for sale. Oh, it’s a hefty price. After all, the price of land has skyrocketed in the last few years. Beyond anyone’s imagination, really. So different from when he first started farming. Well, even more different than when his grandpa and great-grandpa started. They used a team of horses to plow the field.

YODER: The Point of No Return

YODER: The Point of No Return

It’s been a week of learning to let go more than I have in the past. And also discovering a little more about who I am. The real me that’s underneath the blankets of niceness and calmness and peace. In general, I am a person of peace and joy. People often tell me that I have a calming presence. I know that these traits come from the Lord. They’re part of my personality, but they’ve also been forged through some of life’s difficult trials. There have been more than a few, just as in most peoples’ lives.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News